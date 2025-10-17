Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

This Charlotte 49ers season has been full of three-and-outs, big-play touchdowns for opponents, and frustrated student-athletes hanging their heads … and then there's the downside. Head coach Tim Albin promised a spark in his first season. Now, it looks like he's got a start-from-scratch rebuild on his hands.

Charlotte is a two-touchdown underdog to the visiting Temple Owls in this Saturday's contest in the American Athletic Conference, set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST. Charlotte has lost to all five FBS adversaries on its slate thus far, while Temple is 3-3 after a heartbreaking loss to Navy.

Temple leads the head-to-head series 2-0 with a dominant 31-point average margin of victory. That's regrettably similar to this year's 49ers scores against lively foes like Appalachian State and UCF. Charlotte's best performance against a top-level team in 2025 was an 11-point loss to Rice.

Spread

Owls -11.5 (-108)

49ers +11.5 (-108)

Money line

Owls -400

49ers +355

Total

Over 48 (-104)

Under 48 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers Betting Trends

Charlotte has lost to all five of its FBS opponents this year.

Totals have gone over in 10 of Charlotte's last 13 games.

The Temple Owls have gone 1-3 in the last four weeks.

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers Injury Reports

Temple Owls

Wide receiver Preston Everhart is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Johnny Martin is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Kian Johnson is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Kicker Carl Hardin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Joquez Smith is questionable with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Tyler Stewart is questionable with a lower body injury.

Tight end Jake Woods is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Charlotte 49ers

Quarterback Conner Harrell is out for the season with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Justin Olson is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Grant Laskey is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Henry Rutledge is out for the season with a lower body injury.

Wide receiver Adam Hopkins IV is questionable with a leg injury.

Running back Rod Gainey Jr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back CJ Stokes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers Predictions and Picks

Albin has years to go before he can potentially feel a hot seat. But the HC is taking criticism for the 1-5 49ers' play calling in addition to a musical-chairs tactic at quarterback in the absence of injured starter Conner Harrell. QB Grayson Loftis, once considered a candidate for 2025's starting role, can't even motivate the coaches to play him full-time now that the quarterback depth chart has been thinned.

Charlotte's injury woes are painful and persistent. Charlotte football blogger Hunter Bailey, in a free online article from the Charlotte Observer, writes that the 49ers' injury reports should technically have 18 names on them, counting the players who have been out since summer. "How is this happening so frequently?" Bailey asks. "Is it the training staff, offseason training program, practice-to-rest ratio, or just bad luck?"