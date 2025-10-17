Eagles vs Vikings: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost two games in a row and will look to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles are 4-2 and just lost to the New York Giants 34-17. New York built up a 13-3 lead, then, midway through the second quarter, they were down 17-13. From there, the Giants scored 21 unanswered points and shutout Philadelphia in the second half. The offense started slowly, got going a bit, and was shut down. Philly was 1-for-9 on third downs and 2-for-3 in the red zone. For once, the Eagles lost in rushing yards from 172 to 73. They turned the ball over twice and the defense was 0-for-3 in the red zone.

The Vikings are 3-2 and just beat the Cleveland Browns 21-17. It was a back and forth game and the Vikings took the lead for good in the fourth quarter. Minnesota won in total yards 349 to 322 and the third down defense went 12-for-15. The Vikings turned the ball over twice and went 2-for-2 in the red zone. Time of possession was pretty even and took advantage of a decent number of Browns penalties. Justin Jefferson led the way on offense with seven catches, for 123 yards.

Spread

Eagles -1.5 (-113)

Vikings +1.5 (+100)

Money line

Eagles -122

Vikings +117

Total

OVER 43.5 (-117)

UNDER 43.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Vikings Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last nine games.

Philadelphia is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Minnesota's last five games.

Minnesota is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.

Minnesota is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Eagles vs Vikings Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Quinyon Mitchell, CB - Questionable

Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Jakorian Bennett, CB - Injured reserve

Darius Cooper, WR - Injured reserve

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB - Questionable

Blake Cashman, LB - Injured reserve

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE - Questionable

J.J. McCarthy, QB - Questionable

Ben Yurosek, TE - Questionable

Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable

Donovan Jackson, G - Questionable

Ryan Kelly, C - Injured reserve

Tyler Batty, LB - Injured reserve

Aaron Jones Sr. - RB - Injured reserve

Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable

Ty Chandler, RB - Injured reserve

Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out

Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve

Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Vikings Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 29th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and 19th in points against. The Eagles' offense is struggling because it has become predictable. Sure, the tush push is still working at the goal line and other close first downplays, but the running game is starting to get stuffed more, and the passing game can't seem to get their receiving depth going. Plus, in the last two losses, the Eagles have been outscored in the second half 32-7. Both sides of the ball will look to figure things out.

Minnesota is currently tied for 19th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 12th in points scored, and fifth in points against. J.J. McCarthy might start this game, but for now it's all about Carson Wentz, who was just 25 of 34, for 236 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Browns. The defense has been aggressive and will look to try to line up well against most of the Eagles' creative plays. The Vikings have been in a bit of a win-loss mode, and they were able to keep pace with scoring in last week's win. Minnesota can match the Eagles' depth on offense, and they just need consistency from their quarterback.

Best Bet: Over