This Day in Sports History: October 15
There are plenty of sporting events this time of year, such as MLB postseason games, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some exciting college football games, the NASCAR Xfinity 500, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 races. Oct. 15 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Continue reading to learn more about some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
These great moments in sports history occurred on Oct. 15:
- 1899: The Cleveland Spiders ended their season by losing both games of a doubleheader. Their end-of-year record was 20-134, which remains the worst single-season record in the MLB.
- 1912: Tris Speaker made the only World Series unassisted double play, accomplishing it from the outfield.
- 1923: The Yankees beat the Giants, four games to two, and won their first World Series title.
- 1925: The Pirates overcame a three-games-to-one deficit to win the World Series.
- 1933: The Eagles played their first-ever NFL game and lost to the Giants 56-0.
- 1946: The St. Louis Cardinals achieved their sixth World Series title.
- 1961: Mickey Wright won her third LPGA Championship.
- 1964: Al Oerter won his third of four consecutive Olympic gold medals for men's discus.
- 1964: Craig Breedlove set a land speed record of 526.28 mph.
- 1969: Earl Weaver became the first manager since 1935 to be ejected in a World Series game.
- 1970: The Orioles won the World Series, beating the Reds four games to one. The MVP was Brooks Robinson.
- 1972: Chris Evert won the inaugural Women's Tennis Association Tour Championship.
- 1979: The Knicks retired Walt Frazier's number 10 jersey.
- 1983: Nelson Piquet won his second Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1983: The Blackhawks and the Maple Leafs achieved the fastest five goals in a time of 84 seconds.
- 1988: Oklahoma rushed for 768 yards, setting the NCAA record for most rushing yards.
- 1989: Wayne Gretzky passed Gordie Howe as the NHL's all-time top scorer.
- 1995: The Carolina Panthers won their first game ever, beating the New York Jets, 26-15.
- 2003: The Marlins won the National League Pennant by defeating the Cubs, four games to three.
- 2008: The Phillies beat the Dodgers, four games to one, and won the National League Pennant.
- 2011: The Rangers defeated the Tigers, winning the American League Pennant.
- 2014: The Royals beat the Orioles, four games to zero, and clinched the American League Pennant.
Oct. 15 has witnessed many legendary athletes, including Earl Weaver, Chris Evert, and Walt Frazier.
Weaver was known as a fiery, umpire-baiting personality and a strategic genius whose managerial philosophy emphasized pitching, defense, and the three-run homer. Evert was known for having 18 Grand Slam titles, achieving an unmatched .900 career winning percentage in singles matches, and being the first player to win 1,000 singles matches. Frazier had a unique fashion sense and was renowned for leading the New York Knicks to two NBA championships in the 1970s and becoming the first NBA player with a signature shoe.