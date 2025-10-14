Week 7 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- A Big Drop

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: A.J. Brown #11 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on October 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States.

The Eagles did not only get beaten last week, they got embarrassed. And by the Giants of all teams. It was ugly, and kind of the culmination of a lot of issues they kind of got away with in the first 4 weeks. But that now makes 2 straight bad losses. How did it impact how people around the NFL view them? Here is your week 7 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

Week 7 Eagles Power Rankings

"The Eagles are playing a first-place schedule and have one of the most difficult slates in the NFL. Add all of that up with the fact that every team they play is extra motivated to knock off the champs, and you have one long road back toward a potential repeat."

They kind of survived vs the teams people thought would give them the most trouble. They got through the mini-gauntlet of Chiefs-Rams-Bucs. Only to then blow a game badly to the Broncos, and then get trounced by the Giants. To me, the issue is not their tough schedule; it is their play. If they played up to their potential, the schedule would be only a minor problem. But if they play like this, even a cupcake schedule would be an issue.

"This team is a mess. The offense is disjointed and now the defense has issues. Proof again how hard it is to repeat."

Dropping them 10 spots, under 3 teams they beat, feels rough. But it is hard to argue with that after how bad they looked last week. It feels like they are on a cliff's edge. At 4-2 they could easily bounce back. But watching them, they do not feel like a team ready to bounce back. It feels like they are trending in the wrong direction and doing so at breakneck speed.

"It’s not just that they lost to the Giants. It’s that they looked dysfunctional. Jalen Hurts making terrible throws, Saquon Barkley running into walls, the defense unable to cover or contain. I’m telling you, it’s late 2023 all over again."

Again, hard to argue with. Nothing looked good on Thursday. They are injured, and the healthy players are not playing well. The issue goes far past a bad OC. This team has intrapersonal problems that they need to mend quickly. Until they do, I can't blame anyone for comparing it to 2023.

"A team with RB Saquon Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts in its backfield is on track to rush for nearly 400 yards fewer … than Barkley alone did in 2024? What? Is? Happening? Here?"

The O-Line is not playing well. And with the pass game not being a threat, teams are playing to stop the run, and leaving little room for the run game to operate. The reason why is not complicated. The how you fix it feels very complicated.

"Philly faces a rested Minnesota team on the road this coming Sunday before the rematch against the Giants in two weeks. We'll find out a lot about the fabric of this team prior to its Week 9 bye."

Last year, this was a team that showed a ton of fight. They faced adversity, and came back stronger the next week. This year, they got punched in the face by the Bronocs, stood up, and then got knocked right back down by the Gints. If things are ugly in Minnesota again, that might be your sign that this team just does not have it in them.