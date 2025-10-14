This Day in Sports History: October 14
October is an exciting month for sports fans, with the MLB playoffs, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, notable college football games, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, various track meets, UEFA Champions League action, and Formula 1 events. Over the years, Oct. 14 has seen many memorable sports moments and legendary achievements. Here's a closer look at some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Oct. 14 included:
- 1881: Golfer Bob Ferguson successfully defended his British Open title.
- 1905: Christy Mathewson pitched his third consecutive complete-game shutout of the World Series.
- 1906: In an all-Chicago Fall Classic, the White Sox beat the Cubs 8-3 in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch the championship.
- 1926: Walter Johnson retired from MLB.
- 1929: The Athletics won their first World Series title in 16 years.
- 1949: Ezzard Charles defeated Pat Valentino with a technical knockout in the eighth round to retain his heavyweight boxing title.
- 1951: The Lions' Jack Christiansen returned two punts for touchdowns in a game against the Rams.
- 1961: The United States won the Ryder Cup.
- 1962: Houston Oilers quarterback George Blanda threw six touchdown passes against the Titans.
- 1964: Swimmer Dick Roth set a world record time of 4:45.4 and won the men's 400-meter individual medley gold medal.
- 1964: Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle hit home runs on consecutive pitches.
- 1965: The Dodgers won their third World Series title since moving to Los Angeles.
- 1968: Jim Hines ran a world record time of 9.95 seconds in the 100-meter race.
- 1973: Willie Mays got his last MLB career hit.
- 1978: Denis Potvin scored a hat trick for the New York Islanders.
- 1979: Wayne Gretzky scored his first career NHL goal.
- 1985: The Jets retired Joe Namath's No. 12 jersey.
- 1990: Joe Montana passed for six touchdowns in a game against Atlanta.
- 2001: Michael Schumacher won his fourth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 2003: A fan named Steve Bartman prevented Cubs outfielder Moises Alou from catching a foul ball. The Marlins ended up scoring eight runs in the inning, ultimately winning the game and the series.
- 2012: Felix Baumgartner became the first person to break the sound barrier during a skydive, jumping from an altitude of around 24 miles.
Outstanding athletes on Oct. 14 included Christy Mathewson, Wayne Gretzky, and Joe Namath.
Mathewson is celebrated for holding the National League record for career wins (373), returning a dominant 1908 season, and pitching three shutouts in the 1905 World Series. Gretzky, known as "The Great One," is widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time, holding NHL records for career goals, assists, and points (2,857). Namath gained fame for his strong arm and flashy persona, including his iconic white shoes, fur coats, and his famous pregame guarantee of victory, which helped usher in the era of celebrity athletes.