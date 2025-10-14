This Day in Sports History: October 14

October is an exciting month for sports fans, with the MLB playoffs, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, notable college football games, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, various track meets, UEFA Champions League action, and Formula 1 events. Over the years, Oct. 14 has seen many memorable sports moments and legendary achievements. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Mathewson is celebrated for holding the National League record for career wins (373), returning a dominant 1908 season, and pitching three shutouts in the 1905 World Series. Gretzky, known as "The Great One," is widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time, holding NHL records for career goals, assists, and points (2,857). Namath gained fame for his strong arm and flashy persona, including his iconic white shoes, fur coats, and his famous pregame guarantee of victory, which helped usher in the era of celebrity athletes.