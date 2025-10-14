5 Great Carson Wentz Memories From His Time With The Eagles

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Redskins during the third quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

Carson Wentz was supposed to be a franchise-changing player for the Eagles. For a while, it looked like he would be. They won a Super Bowl in his 2nd year, albiet with him injured on the bench. He looked like an MVP at times. But then it all came tumbling down. That is not all his fault, but he shares a part in it.

Reports say he was not the best teammate behind the scenes. He did not handle Nick Foles leading the team to a Super Bowl well. His play also undeniably took a nose dive, something his habit of getting injured played a part in. Eventually, they traded him away.

But even though it ended poorly, it is hard to see them winning in Super Bowl 52 without him. Wentz did not play in the game, but it was his MVP-worthy season that got them the 1-seed. That meant a bye week and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

So with the Eagles set to face off with Wentz on Sunday, now the Vikings' starter, let's look back on some of the fond memories

Delivering a Go-ahead TD On A Torn ACL

Carson Wentz tearing his ACL is an obvious low point in his Eagles tenure. But the last play he made is also a great example of what made him so special when he was at his best. Yes he tore his ACL trying to reach the End Zone, but he stayed in the game to end the drive, and on 4th and goal he delivered one last great play.

The TD was a big deal in the game too. It put them ahead. The Rams took the lead back, but it meant it was only a 1-score game for Nick Foles. They went on to win the game, and it might be why they had the 1-seed, and why they got to play the Vikings at home, and not in Minnesota. Who knows how the playoffs would go if they had to travel?

How'd He Fit That Ball In There?

Wentz was at his best when plays broke down. When he scrambled out of the pocket and had his eyes downfield, that was when you knew he was about to do something wild. And in 2019, he made one of the best passes in his career.

The pocket broke down very quickly with internal pressure. It forced Wentz to his right, and then he uncorked a throw into the tightest of windows to find Miles Sanders in the back of the end zone. It was a great catch by Sanders, too. They wound up winning the game, though, in part because of this TD. And that game made a big difference in them getting into the playoffs that year.

Somehow Wentz Avoids The Sack

Another hallmark of his time in Philly was his ability to get out of bad situations. There were so many times where it looked like he got sacked, only for him to pull off a magic act, sneak away, and then either scramble for a 1st down, or deliver a pass downfield.

Perhaps no play illustrates that better than this big run vs Washington in 2017.

Carson Wentz continued to push the Eagles down the field on that drive until he eventually delivered a TD to Nelson Agholor that put them up 31-17, in an eventual win that made them 6-1 on the season in 2017.

Wentz Makes More Magic

Speaking of making magic with his legs, that was how the Eagles scored their 1st TD in the eventual Super Bowl season. Wentz had a McNabb-esque scramble, buying about 10 seconds of time as he avoided the pass rush, before eventually rolling to his right, uncorking a deep pass while unbalanced, right into the hands of Nelson Agholor of all people.

That was vintage Wentz. It is the type of play he became known for all season.

A Rocket While Getting Tackled

The most impressive throw of his career might have come in their worst loss in that 2017 season. The Seahawks game was ugly all around. It was the only game from that season with Wentz where I remember them looking overmatched. But still, Wentz found the time to make one of the more impressive throws we have ever seen from an Eagles QB.

Whilst in the process of being tackled, he unleashed a 45-yard bullet to Agholor.