This Day in Sports History: October 13
For sports fans, October is all about the MLB playoffs, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track meets, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Oct. 13 has witnessed many memorable sports moments and legendary achievements over the years. Keep reading to discover some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Notable events in sports history from Oct. 13 included:
- 1903: In the first modern World Series to be played in MLB, the Boston Americans beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 to win the championship 5-3.
- 1914: The Braves swept the Athletics, marking the first four-game sweep in World Series history.
- 1921: The Giants defeated the Yankees 5-3 to claim the World Series — the last played in the best-of-nine format.
- 1934: Marian McDougall won the LPGA Western Open, claiming her only major title.
- 1960: Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees to win the game and the World Series.
- 1963: Mickey Wright won her fourth LPGA Championship title.
- 1963: The U.S. golf team defeated Great Britain to win the Ryder Cup.
- 1967: The first American Basketball Association game was played, with the Oakland Oaks beating the Anaheim Amigos 134-129.
- 1970: Future Hall of Famers Calvin Murphy and Dave Cowens made their professional basketball debuts.
- 1971: In the first World Series night game, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in Game 4 of the series.
- 1984: Blackhawk Bill Gardner scored his 10th career penalty shot goal against the Islanders.
- 1984: John Henry became the first thoroughbred to win $6 million.
- 1991: Cito Gaston became the first manager to get ejected in a playoff game.
- 1993: The Mighty Ducks won their first NHL game.
- 1996: British driver Damon Hill won the Japanese Grand Prix for Williams.
- 1996: Nick Lowery scored his 374th career field goal, setting a new NFL record.
- 2002: Michael Schumacher won his third consecutive World Drivers' Championship.
- 2007: Boston College beat Notre Dame 27-14 in the 17th annual College Football Holy War game.
- 2019: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei set a new world record of 2:14.04 for the women's marathon in Chicago.
- 2019: Simone Biles won her 25th medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships and became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport.
Three athletes stood out on Oct. 13: Bill Mazeroski, Mickey Wright, and Simone Biles.
Mazeroski was a spectacular defensive second baseman and seven-time All-Star who won eight Gold Glove awards and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. Wright is celebrated for her record 82 LPGA Tour wins, including 13 majors, and her graceful swing. Biles is considered the greatest gymnast of all time due to her unmatched abilities, groundbreaking performances, the five gymnastics moves named after her, and her advocacy for athletes' mental health.