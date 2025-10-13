Sixers To Bring Back Fan Favorite Mascot Hip-Hop This Season

PHILADELPHIA – DECEMBER 8: Hip-Hop, the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, durnks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game at the Wachovia Center on December 8, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Wolves won 119-84.

This season for the Sixers will be defined by at least one thing: nostalgia. First, it was the announcement that they would wear their 2001 era Black Jerseys as an Alternate for the next season. Then they released a look at the throwback black court to go with those jerseys. And now, they announced something that will really make fans happy. The return of Hip-Hop, the team's former dunking rabbit mascot.

They made the announcement by releasing this highlight reel of some of his best dunks.

There are not many issues that can't be solved by a human-sized rabbit doing trick dunks off a trampoline. Fans loved him back in his heyday. Since his retirement, many have clamored for his return. Now, at least in select games, they will get what they asked for.

The Sixers released the following statement.

"This season, Hip-Hop returns, alongside his friend Franklin, for a season of tributes to the ’01 team. Hip-Hop will be back on center court with his signature swagger, charismatic and entertaining style that fans loved from that era. Specific game dates and activations with Hip-Hop will be announced throughout the season. The 76ers will pay tribute to Hip-Hop at the Saturday, November 8th game vs. Toronto Raptors."

When Fans Can See Hip Hop

Being part of the "25th Anniversary Hardwood Classic Celebration" of the 2001 team, it is safe to assume he will be at the same games where they wear the black jerseys and play on the throwback court. But the Sixers did not say whether he would be at all of those games.

Here are the games they will wear the black jerseys.

Nov 8th (Raptors)

Nov 9th (Pistons)

Nov 23rd (Heat)

Dec 4th (Warriors)

Dec 7th (Lakers)

Dec 20th (Mavs)

Dec 23rd (Nets)

Jan 24th (Knicks)

Jan 31st (Pelicans)

Feb 11th (Knicks)

Mar 3rd (Spurs)

Mar 4th (Jazz)

Mar 23rd (Thunder)

Apr 12th (Bucks)

For now, all they have confirmed is the Nov 8th game vs the Raptors. Fans who want to be at a game with Hip-Hop should stay tuned, as the Sixers will likely release more games soon.