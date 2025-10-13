Phillies Expected to Retain Manager Rob Thomson

Rob Thomson will return as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The New York Post first broke the news.

The decision from John Middleton, Dave Dombrowski, and the Phillies front office comes after speculation about Thomson's future swirled following a second consecutive disappointing loss in the National League Division Series. Dombrowski, however, will forego the option to pursue his former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus or a high-profile manager like Bruce Bochy.

Thomson has only one season remaining on his current contract. The Phillies will likely announce news of an extension to reaffirm his future and avoid the proverbial lame duck manager tag entering next season.

The 62-year-old has guided one of only three eras of sustained championship contention in Phillies history. He's reached the playoffs in all four of his seasons as a major league manager since taking over for Joe Girardi on an interim basis in June 2022.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies are expected make changes to Thomson's coaching staff. Pitching coach Caleb Cotham has developed an excellent reputation in MLB circles for his data-driven pitching plans. His arm angle adjustments to Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo has turned them from effective starters in previous organizations to top-of-the-rotation pieces during their respective tenures with the Phillies.

Hitting coach Kevin Long is the most logical candidate for a replacement. Shortcomings from the lineup have sunk the Phillies in four consecutive Red Octobers. Hitting coaches often take the fall for an offense's struggles, whether fairly or unfairly. The Phillies fired respected alum Milt Thompson in 2010 despite his glowing reputation within the organization. The logic was not to undermine Thompson's ability as a hitting coach but to offer value to the lineup with a new voice.

While Long is widely considered one of the best hitting coaches in the majors, the Phillies are under intense pressure to make changes in pursuit of a World Series ring after repeated playoff failures. The front office will also have to consider how Long's history with Kyle Schwarber would impact Schwarber's decision in free agency this winter.