Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

It's not often that an underdog betting line is actually a vote of confidence. Philadelphia and Florida's tight odds for this Monday night's game at Wells Fargo Center are not indicative of the Flyers' recent track record. Philadelphia goes into the 7 p.m. EST faceoff without a regulation-time win since April 9.

The Philadelphia Flyers were badly outshot by the Florida Panthers in a season-opening 2-1 loss just last week, going on to be outshot 39-23 in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday. Philly netminder Dan Vladar was strong in last Thursday's tilt with the Stanley Cup champions, but the Flyers' alternate GK Samuel Ersson couldn't withstand Carolina's pressure in the defeat that dropped Philly to 0-1-1.

The visiting Panthers appear primed for a rematch with the Flyers after beating the Ottawa Senators 6-2 in their own game from Saturday. But sportsbooks have only had Florida as a very slight favorite.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-212)

Panthers -1.5 (+184)

Money line

Flyers +126

Panthers -135

Total

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-120)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost four of its last five games against the Florida Panthers.

Betting totals have gone over in three out of the last four Flyers-Panthers games.

Counting preseason, the Flyers have gone 13 games without a regulation win.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Ethan Samson is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Oliver Bonk is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Cam York is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Florida Panthers

Center Anton Lundell is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Center Aleksander Barkov is out until 2026 with a knee injury.

Left winger Tomas Nosek is out until December with a knee injury.

Left winger Matthew Tkachuk is out until December following groin and hip surgery.

Defenseman Dmitri Kulikov has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers Predictions and Picks

Why aren't the Panthers favored by more against the ailing Flyers? In a word, injuries. Florida's injury bug took another bite out of the Cats' momentum when defenseman Dmitri Kulikov was placed on injured reserve over the weekend, having returned positive X-rays following last Thursday's collision with Philadelphia's forward Bobby Brink. Kulikov's upper-body injury could bench him for as long as two months.

Philadelphia thought it had earned an overtime win Saturday when Brink put the puck past Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen, but Brink's teammate Travis Sanheim was controversially called for interference as the potential winner was overturned. Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News, however, writes that the Flyers can't complain about a single point-earned after giving up so many good chances to the Hurricanes: "Defensive depth continues to be a major pain point."