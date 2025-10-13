Flyers Honor Bernie Parent in Emotional Home Opener Win

Tim Saunders let out his signature “Took a shot, he scores!” when Tyson Foerster lit the lamp, and the Philadelphia Flyers earned their first win of the season. A 5-2 victory in their home opener over the Florida Panthers improves the Flyers to 1-1-1 on the 2025-26 season.

Flyers Get First Win Over Panthers

Foerster opened the scoring just under nine minutes into the opening period. He fired a one-timer from the high slot for his first of the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers kept the momentum in the second period with a tic-tac-toe play from their three captains. Travis Sanheim started the play by forcing a turnover at the Philadelphia blue line. Travis Konecny picked up the loose puck and fired a transition stretch pass through the neutral zone to a streaking Sean Couturier for a breakaway goal.

A commanding 2-0 lead had the defending champs on their heels without standouts Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov to begin the season and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench with the night off. The Flyers even had an opportunity on the power play with 1:55 remaining in the second period. They couldn’t harness the momentum.

The Panthers pushed the play shorthanded, and Sam Reinhart buried one behind Dan Vladar to cut the lead in half with a goal that shifted the mood of the building just before the second intermission.

Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett tortured his opponents with 15 playoff goals last spring, and he burned the Flyers with a tying goal on the power play midway through the third.

Philadelphia’s lead had evaporated, and they found themselves on the ropes when Garnet Hathaway took a goaltender’s interference penalty with only 7:27 remaining. Their penalty kill responded by drawing a two-minute minor of their own, and the captain cashed in just 12 seconds after the man advantage ended.

Trevor Zegras miraculously centered a bouncing puck to Sean Couturier for a one-timer from the high slot that caught goaltender Danil Tarasov on the wrong side of the crease.

The Flyers held the 3-2 lead in a tense finish with the Panthers pushing on Dan Vladar, who saved 22 of the 24 he faced in his second start of the season. Two empty-net goals extended the final score to 5-2.

Sean Couturier

Couturier earned first star of the game honors with two goals and two assists in 16:41 of ice time.

The veteran missed 22 months in between NHL regular season games from December 2021 through October 2023. He struggled to gain footing during the coaching tenure of John Tortorella, who stepped behind the bench in Philadelphia while Couturier nursed his serious long-term back injury.

The longest-tenured Flyer(and longest-tenured Philadelphia athlete) bounced around roles under Tortorella without the success that helped him become one of the best 200-foot forwards in the NHL prior to the injury.

However, he's spoken positively about moving forward under new head coach Rick Tocchet. He said after the three-point effort in the home opener that he feels better physically than he did before the long stretch out of action.

“I feel great. I feel better than pre-surgery honestly. The last couple years before the surgery, it (was a) tight back and on a daily basis trying to push through it. Now, I’m getting up in the morning, feeling great, don’t have any problem putting my socks on. It’s been going great, knock on wood.” -Sean Couturier

Bernie Parent Trtibute

The Flyers will wear the #1 patch on their jerseys in 2025-26 to honor the late Bernie Parent, and the Hall of Fame goalie’s number is also painted behind the two nets on the ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena. However, the home opener couldn’t begin without a heartfelt tribute to a foundational titan or the organization.

Long-time public address announcer Lou Nolan asked the home crowd to honor Parent’s life a little differently, however. Most would’ve expected an honorary moment of silence, but the organization decided that a standing ovation would better represent an ambassador for the Flyers who met every greeting with a friendly smile.

“Whoever he met, Bernie left a lasting impression. Now, we ask all of you to show the same passion he lived for with a standing ovation to celebrate Bernard Marcel Parent.” -Lou Nolan

The Flyers will again honor Parent with a celebration of life at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 21 and additional pregame ceremonies on November 22.