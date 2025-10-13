ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Za’Darius Smith Retires In Another Big Blow To Eagles

What can go wrong, will go wrong. Murphy’s Law is pretty much the perfect description for the Eagles this year. Injuries, bad struggles, off-field drama. What was supposed to be…

Dylan MacKinnon
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks to pass as Za'Darius Smith #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles chases during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks to pass as Za’Darius Smith #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles chases during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

What can go wrong, will go wrong. Murphy's Law is pretty much the perfect description for the Eagles this year. Injuries, bad struggles, off-field drama. What was supposed to be the start of an Eagles dynasty is off to an inauspicious start. And that just got worse. Because with their depth at Edge Rusher already being questionable, it just got worse with Za'Darius Smith retiring out of nowhere.

He announced the news himself on his Instagram page.

Eagles Down Another Pass Rusher

Coming into the season, Edge Rusher was a big question area. They lost Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement. That left them with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith as the starters, and Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari as depth.

That was why the Za'Darius Smith signing was such a big deal. It gave them another veteran, dependable player to rotate in there. He made an immediate impact vs the Chiefs, and looked like a solid addition.

When Nolan Smith went on the IL, it became an even bigger deal. But now the depth gets even worse. With no Za'Darius Smith, it leaves them with very little depth, especially with Nolan Smith still out for at least another week, and more likely until after the week 9 bye week.

It is just another hit in a season where it feels like the hits keep on coming. This means the Eagles will likely have to add another Edge Rusher, but that is easier said than done. It will take a trade, and the Eagles do not have the best history with mid-season trades.

