2 Beloved Eagles Who Deserve More Blame For This Slow Start

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What was supposed to be a get-right game for the Eagles turned into a disaster. They did not just get beaten by the Giants; they got stomped. It was Murphy's Law, everything went wrong for them. Even the things they had been good at so far this season went south.

There were a few things out of their control. Having no Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, Landon Dickerson, and then Reed Blankenship and Cooper DeJean getting beaten up in the game obviously hurts. But those excuses are not nearly enough to explain how poorly that game went.

So who is to blame for the Eagles bad start? There is a lot to go around, more than you can fit on any list. Kevin Patullo has rightfully had blame thrown his way. He might just be overmatched. But while he deserves that heat, these 2 beloved figures can not go blameless.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts had a bad night. Ironic that the night where he had the most yards is actually the night where he personally struggled the most. The interception was on him. He underthrew the ball, and honestly, there was a better play to be made anyway if he had targeted AJ Brown instead. He also straight-up missed some players, including DeVonta Smith wide open deep.

But this goes beyond his play on the field. He is the leader of this team, and right now they are lost at sea. That goes on him. He got a ton of credit for keeping the ship steady all of last year. But that has not been there in either of the past two weeks. It is on Hurts to not only play better, but to fix the team's bad vibes right now.

I am a big Hurts defender. This is not me saying he is a bad QB, or overrated. But if he is the great leader and great QB I and many others think he is, it is time he proves it. Because that has not been the case for the first 6 games. Right now, he is part of the problem. The Eagles lockeroom he leads looks like a mess from the outside.

Howie Roseman

Howie Roseman has no impact on game day. But make no mistake, the decisions he made from the end of the Super Bowl, up until this game started, absolutely is a big reason why things have been so messy.

We witnessed an exodus of talent in the offseason. Because Howie is Howie, people had faith it would work out. He has the Midas touch, and everything he touches turns to gold. Only this year, outside of the draft class, nothing he did seems to be working out.

He let Milton Williams and Josh Sweat walk. He kind of had to. But in their place, he trusted young, unproven players to step up, and they just haven't. Jalyx Hunt is not a bad player, but he is not a star yet. The same goes for Moro Ojomo. Both are solid players, but they have not made anywhere near the impact the guys they lost did.

A big reason why their offense has struggled is the offensive line. He let Mekhi Becton leave and put Tyler Steen. A move I agreed with at the time, and that I still think was the right move. The issue is not that they did not replace Becton, it is that they didn't replace Steen. Their depth at OG is non-existent. Brett Toth and Matt Pryor have been awful. And with Dickerson injured, they have needed to rely on inadequate backups.

He let Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers leave. Slay I get letting walk. He is getting older when the Eagles need to get younger. But Rogers played great for them last year, and did not break the bank. Instead, they trusted Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson, and we have seen how that has played out.