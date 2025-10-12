This Day in Sports History: October 12

Sports in October are all about Major League Baseball postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 12 has witnessed plenty of notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of those instances.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 12 include:

The Cubs beat the Tigers and won their first World Series title. 1916: The Red Sox beat the Robins 4-1 and retained their World Series title.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs became the first player in NHL history to debut with four goals in a game. 2019: Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. His time was 1:59:40.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 12 were Lou Brock, Herschel Walker, and Eliud Kipchoge.