This Day in Sports History: October 9

Oct. 9 has seen many momentous sports events and legendary stories over the years. Here are some of them.

Among these events on Oct. 9, three athletes stood out: Dennis Eckersley, Art Shell, and Emily Sisson. Eckersley, known for his unique career as both a successful starting pitcher and a Hall of Fame-level closer, is the only pitcher in history to achieve 100 wins and 100 saves. Before becoming a coach, Shell was a dominant blocker who helped lead the Raiders to three Super Bowl victories. Sisson is a professional American long-distance runner who holds the U.S. marathon and half-marathon records.