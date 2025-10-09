Phillies Game 3 Win Sets Up Marathon Thursday For Philly Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Just when we thought we were out, they pull us back in. After the Phillies' game 2 loss, many fans were willing to throw in the towel. So what do the Philles do? They head out to LA and drop 8 runs on the Dodgers in their own building to make it a 2-1 series. It sets up a game 4 with Phillies Ace Cristopher Sanchez on the mound.

But that game 4 will not be the only action Philly fans need to follow on Thursday night. True 4 for 4 fans will need not one, not 2, but 3 screens going at the same time. The Phillies take on the Dodgers in game 4, the Flyers open up their season, and the Eagles head up to the Meadowlands to face the Giants.

Phillies - Dodgers Game 4 On The Main Screen

The most important game of the night. The Phillies extended their playoff life, but they are still on life support. They need to win out in LA, then come back home and win again on Saturday. So without a doubt, the Phillies are on the main screen.

Luckily, they also start first. First pitch is scheduled for 6:08 pm., an hour before either of the other games begins. So for the first 3-4 innings, fans can focus solely on the most important game of the night.

The Phillies send out Cristopher Sanchez. The Lefty Ace looked great through 5 innings in game 1, but stumbled a bit in the 6th, giving up 2 runs and leaving the inning early. But he gets another chance in game 4. And on the other side, it is Tyler Glasnow who got himself in some trouble out of the Pen in game 1. Glasnow has an ERA over 7.0 in 5 career starts vs the Phillies.

On paper, you have to feel good about that matchup. Especially if the Phillies' bats pick up where they left off Wednesday night.

The game will air on TBS.

Side Screen- Flyers Start Their Season vs. the Defending Champions

The Flyers' motto this year is Brick by Brick. Which suggests they are done laying down the foundation and ready to start building an actual structure after their multi-year rebuild. That said, this is not a season they expect to compete yet. That may still be a year off.

Still, the start of a new season is always exciting. We get to see what kind of step Matvei Michkov takes, and get to see some other exciting young players like Jett Luchanko have to offer. Not to mention it being the start of the Rick Tocchet era.

The Panthers in Game 1 are a tough draw. The Panthers are back-to-back champions and could be primed to make it a 3-peat. But no better way to judge the Flyers than against the best team in the league.

This game starts at 7 pm. And while the most hardcore Flyers fans will be locked in, most people will likely have their main focus on the Phillies. But they are certainly worthy of keeping on a 2nd screen, or switching over to for a bit during commercial breaks just to keep an eye on.

The game airs on NBC Sports Philly, and 97.5 The Fanatic will carry the game on the radio side.

And Of Course, The Eagles

And then there is the Eagles. After a shaky 4-1 start, they head up to North NJ to take on a Giants team. It could be the perfect chance for a get-right game. The Giants are a 1-win team that just got beaten by another bad team in the Saints. They served as the get right game last year for the Eagles in week 7, and could do the same again in week 6 this year.

They tip off at 8:15, with the game on Prime. But for those of you in the Philly Media Market, it will also be available on Fox. Likely an easier option for those of you who will flip between channels. It becomes a bit harder to flip when on a streaming service. But you can easily switch between TBS, Fox, and NBC Sports Philly if you watch the Eagles on Fox.

Luckily, this game starts 2 hours into the Phillies game. Baseball games in the pitch clock era last around 3 and a half hours. So at least for me, the move will be to keep it on the Phillies, who will be in the late innings and hopefully ahead as the Eagles game starts, and then switch over when the game ends, hopefully with a win. The Eagles may not even be done the 1st quarter by then.

From there, fans can focus on the Eagles and Flyers, and by halftime, only on the Eagles with the Flyers likely wrapping things up by 9:30.