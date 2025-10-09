Phillies Crush Dodgers in Game 3, Stay Alive in NLDS

You'll still have to sweat another one out. You'll still have to second-guess Rob Thomson's every move. Red October lives to see another day.

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in 8-2 in Game 3 of the NLDS with the type of emphatic performance they've been missing for two years of MLB Postseason baseball.

Phillies Wake Up in Big 4th Inning

The top three hitters in the order couldn't keep the Phillies out of the 0-2 hole at Citizens Bank Park. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper entered Game 3 a combined 2-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in the NLDS.

Schwarber busted out of his slump with the spark the lineup needed. Yoshinobu Yamamoto had set the Phillies down with ease through three innings, but Schwarber led off the fourth looking to turn the momentum. The undisputed clubhouse leader sent a high fastball 455 feet into the night at Dodger Stadium.

As the visitor's dugout breathed a sigh of relief, Harper stepped into the box and barreled a single the opposite way. The hit parade continued as Alec Bohm singled up the middle. Harper's aggressive baserunning forced an errant throw to third, and the Showman walked home for the go-ahead run. Brandon Marsh drove home Bohm with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Phillies knocked Yamamoto out of the game in the fifth, but the Dodgers were able to manage traffic on the basepaths and stay within two runs through the seventh. The floodgates opened in the eighth, however.

J.T. Realmuto took Clayton Kershaw deep to lead off. Max Kepler, Nick Castellanos, and Turner continued the flurry of hits before the next big blow. Schwarber stepped up with a 6-1 lead and sent his second long ball of the night over the head of Teoscar Hernandez in right field.

After eighth runs, 11 hits, and three homers, the Phillies finally burst out of the offensive slump in Game 3.

Ranger Suarez & Phillies Pitching

The controversial decision to hand the ball to Aaron Nola paid off for Rob Thomson. The veteran righty pitched two scoreless innings and passed the baton to Ranger Suarez.

Suarez stayed true to his calm heartbeat and confident demeanor with five strong innings. He mixed his pitches effectively, using the slider and the curveball especially well against the left-handed power bats in the Dodgers order. While he allowed a home run to Tommy Edman on his very first pitch in the third inning, Suarez showed impressive poise to hold down Shohei Ohtani and the hard-hitting Dodgers while the Phillies lineup finally took over.