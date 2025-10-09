Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

The Florida Panthers will try to improve to 2-0 against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena Thursday evening at 7 p.m. EST. Philadelphia will be playing its first game of the season.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions needed two and a half periods to vanquish the young Chicago Blackhawks in Tuesday's season opener. Florida won 3-2 behind a winning goal from centerman Jesper Boqvist and a two-point game from a youngster of the Panthers' own in forward Mackie Samoskevich.

Florida and Philadelphia have been working on a reputation for high-scoring battles. With the Panthers' early-year lineup limited by injury, however, Florida and Philly are drawing balanced betting action on standard goal-total lines, to go with a cautious favorite's money line for the home-ice Panthers.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+135)

Flyers +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Panthers -194

Flyers +186

Total

Over 5.5 (-120)

Under 5.5 (+105)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia's win last Jan. 13 snapped a three-game losing skid in the matchup.

Totals have gone over in the last three Panthers-Flyers contests.

Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Center Anton Lundell is day-to-day with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Center Aleksander Barkov is out until 2026 with a knee injury.

Left winger Tomas Nosek is out until December with a knee injury.

Left winger Matthew Tkachuk is out until December following groin and hip surgery.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Ethan Samson is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Oliver Bonk is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is on the injured reserve with an upper body injury.

Defenseman Cam York is on the injured reserve with a lower body injury.

Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers Predictions and Picks

Florida may enjoy favoritism in the NHL schedule as a two-time repeat champion, like hosting the Cats' first three games of the regular season in Sunrise. But it's not necessarily an advantage on the ice in these circumstances. The Panthers can't recapture the vibe of a season-opening game in either of the next two games. Meanwhile, a team like Philadelphia is fresh to the season and poised to try to win its first bout.

The Flyers have a speedy forward corps that's bolstered by the acquisition of Trevor Zegras. New head coach Rick Tocchet can potentially get more out of winger Travis Konecny, the team's best playmaker. However, an untimely triceps injury to defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen sets the Flyers back immediately in 2025-26, and underscores Philadelphia's likely issue of keeping pucks out of the net this season. William James of Philly Hockey Now laments that defender Cam York is also “joining (Ristolainen) on the IR.”