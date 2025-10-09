Eagles vs Giants: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get back in the win column against the New York Giants.

The Eagles are 4-1 and in Week 5, they lost to the Denver Broncos 21-17. Going into the fourth quarter, Philly was up 17-3 and ended up blowing the lead. For once, the Eagles didn't really have a rushing game and only ran for 45 yards. They also struggled on third down conversions and went 2-for-11. There were no turnovers by either team and Philadelphia benefited from some Broncos penalties. DeVonta Smith led the way on offense with eight catches, for a total of 114 yards.

The Giants are 1-4 and in Week 5, they lost to the New Orleans Saints 26-14. New York was only down two points at the half, but failed to score at all in the second half. Total offensive yards were pretty even, but the Giants struggled on third down, going 3-for-10. The Giants did well in the rushing game and the red zone defense was 3-for-3. The key to this loss was five turnovers by New York and that set up a lot of easy scores for the Saints.

Spread

Eagles -7.5 (+104)

Giants +7.5 (-108)

Money line

Eagles -376

Giants +355

Total

Over 40.5 (-104)

Under 40.5 (-108)

*Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Giants Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

Philadelphia is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games.

Philadelphia is 7-1 SU in its last eight games against NY Giants.

NY Giants are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of NY Giants' last six games.

NY Giants are 2-15 SU in their last 17 games.

Eagles vs Giants Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Nakobe Dean, LB - Out

Jihaad Campbell, LB - Questionable

Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable

Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable

Byron Young, DT - Questionable

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Jakorian Bennett, CB - Injured reserve

Darius Cooper, WR - Injured reserve

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable

Swayze Bozeman, LB - Out

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Out

Darius Slayton, WR - Out

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Victor Dimukeje, LB - Out

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Giants Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 31st in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, tied for 12th in points scored, and 16th in points conceded. The Eagles just got their first loss of the season and will look to take it out on the struggling Giants. Philly's rushing attack is led by Saquon Barkley, who he is dealing with knee soreness. A big part of this Eagles offense is making sure the running game puts up good numbers. Philly has done well against New York in prime-time games and the offense will try to keep the scoring going from start to finish.

New York is ranked 18th in passing yards, 13th in rushing yards, 28th in points scored, and 22nd in points allowed. The Giants have been inconsistent this season and are dealing with injuries to key players. New York's offensive production has been a bit better since quarterback Jaxson Dart took over, and he will need to clean up those interceptions from last week's loss to the Saints. Some of the receivers will need to step up in overall production to match the Eagles offensive numbers.

The Giants defense has already been battle tested against some of the league's best teams, and they have found ways to keep some games close. Keeping that red zone defense going and taking care of the ball will lead to an interesting game.

Best Bet: Over