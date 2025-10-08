Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Phillies will put their season on the line when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Despite opening the series at home, the Phillies dropped both of the first two games, putting themselves in an intimidating hole as they prepare to travel to Los Angeles. The Dodgers have eked out back-to-back wins and now have the opportunity to sweep their second opponent in a row in front of their home fans.

The starting pitching rotation has been one of Philadelphia's strengths all season, but it will be forced to call upon one of the weaker arms in a season-defining moment. Aaron Nola, once one of the best pitchers in the MLB, endured a nightmarish regular season that was filled with injuries and downright bad play. In the 17 games Nola did manage to appear in, he accumulated a 6.01 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. The fact that Los Angeles has been significantly worse against lefties does help Nola, but this should still be a difficult matchup.

The Dodgers have a much more reliable arm on the mound on Wednesday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto had an excellent regular season, earning a 2.49 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP over 30 starts. His lone postseason appearance so far was also strong, with the righty working through 6.2 innings of scoreless ball against the Cincinnati Reds. Philadelphia's bats, particularly at the top of the lineup, have been quiet, and Yamamoto has a good chance of keeping them that way on friendly turf.

Spread

Phillies +1.5 (-135)

Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

Money line

Phillies +160

Dodgers -166

Totals

OVER 8 (+102)

UNDER 8 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies are 19-7 ATS as road underdogs.

The Phillies are 87-79 ATS this season overall.

The UNDER is 45-30-6 in Philadelphia's road games.

The Dodgers are 78-92 ATS this year.

The Dodgers are 3-1 ATS in their playoff games.

The OVER is 3-1 in Los Angeles's playoff games.

Phillies vs Dodgers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Phillies

No injuries of note.

Los Angeles Dodgers

No injuries of note.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Kenny Ducey of Covers writes, "Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a trickier guy to figure out, surprisingly. Yes, his expected numbers and 29.4% strikeout rate glisten. He still ran a pedestrian 8.6% walk rate this season and issued three free passes to the Phillies to five strikeouts when he saw them in April. He owns a 2.84 ERA in his postseason career, but his 3.99 FIP tells the story of a man who's too often victimized by walks and homers.