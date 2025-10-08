ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

3 Matchups The Eagles Need To Win Vs The Giants

Last season, the Eagles struggled through 5 games, took some ugly losses, but then in week 7 they got to travel up to New York to play the Giants in…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL 2025 game between Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL 2025 game between Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Last season, the Eagles struggled through 5 games, took some ugly losses, but then in week 7 they got to travel up to New York to play the Giants in what turned out to be a get-right game. They beat the Giants 28-3, ran for 263 yards, and were able to send in Kenny Pickett at the end of the game.

This season, they have struggled through 5 games, but they have 1 fewer loss than they had at this point last season. And once again, they will travel up to New York to play the lowly Giants in what could be a get-right game.

Will that be the case? Can they take advantage of a team that has given up the 7th most yards per game and 10th most points per game? Here is a look at some matchups they can exploit to get back on track after a shaky first 5 weeks.

Saquon Barkley Vs The Giants' Run D

The Eagles' run game has been incredibly disappointing through 5 games. There is so much talk about the pass game, but they have at least had a few halves of football where they looked good. The Eagles' run game might not have a drive where they have looked good.

It is no excuse, but they have played some tough run defenses. The Rams, Bucs, and Broncos all hold opposing teams to under 4 yards per carry. This week, they get a team giving up the 5th most yards per carry in the Giants.

If there was a get-right week, this would be it. They won't have Landon Dickerson, which makes things more difficult in the run game. But Saquon was a great back with the Giants when he had no o-line. This Eagles line, even without Dickerson, should be better than those old Giants lines. It is time for Barkley to remind people how great he was last season.

Barkley is also beat up, but all indications are that he will be good to go.

Eagles O-Line Vs Giants Pass Rush

If there is one thing the Giants do well, it is getting after the QB. They did not sack Spencer Rattler on Sunday, but what they did do was pressure him on over half of his dropbacks. Players like Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter make their pass rush a force to be reckoned with.

The run game is not the only place the Eagles' O-line has struggled. They have also not done a great job of protecting Jalen Hurts.

If the Giants find a way to win, it will be because the Giants' D-Line got after Jalen, and the Eagles' offense stalled because of it. If the Eagles can slow down that pass rush, it is hard to see the Giants having a chance.

Eagles Run D Vs Cam Skattebo

The Eagles struggled to stop the run last week and struggled against the Rams in week 3. Now they get a rookie who has been fairly solid for the Giants, Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo had a bad fumble vs the Saints, but has otherwise played well. He is a mini bowling ball that has a knack for breaking tackles. The Eagles have at times struggled to wrap up runners.

If the Giants win on offense, you have to imagine it is on the ground. The Eagles' secondary is too good, the Giants don't have the WRs, and Jaxson Dart has not looked good enough through 2 games to see their pass game as a major threat. Stop their run, and you stop the Giants offense.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after the 21-17 loss against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLWeek 6 Eagles Power Rankings Round UpDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: A.J. Brown #11 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on October 5, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States.
Eagles // NFL5 Eagles Problems, And A Look At How Dire They AreDylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Evan Engram #1 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against Cooper Dejean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLEagles Collapse Late, Suffer First Loss of the Season to BroncosBill Colarulo
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect