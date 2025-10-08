3 Matchups The Eagles Need To Win Vs The Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL 2025 game between Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Last season, the Eagles struggled through 5 games, took some ugly losses, but then in week 7 they got to travel up to New York to play the Giants in what turned out to be a get-right game. They beat the Giants 28-3, ran for 263 yards, and were able to send in Kenny Pickett at the end of the game.

This season, they have struggled through 5 games, but they have 1 fewer loss than they had at this point last season. And once again, they will travel up to New York to play the lowly Giants in what could be a get-right game.

Will that be the case? Can they take advantage of a team that has given up the 7th most yards per game and 10th most points per game? Here is a look at some matchups they can exploit to get back on track after a shaky first 5 weeks.

Saquon Barkley Vs The Giants' Run D

The Eagles' run game has been incredibly disappointing through 5 games. There is so much talk about the pass game, but they have at least had a few halves of football where they looked good. The Eagles' run game might not have a drive where they have looked good.

It is no excuse, but they have played some tough run defenses. The Rams, Bucs, and Broncos all hold opposing teams to under 4 yards per carry. This week, they get a team giving up the 5th most yards per carry in the Giants.

If there was a get-right week, this would be it. They won't have Landon Dickerson, which makes things more difficult in the run game. But Saquon was a great back with the Giants when he had no o-line. This Eagles line, even without Dickerson, should be better than those old Giants lines. It is time for Barkley to remind people how great he was last season.

Barkley is also beat up, but all indications are that he will be good to go.

Eagles O-Line Vs Giants Pass Rush

If there is one thing the Giants do well, it is getting after the QB. They did not sack Spencer Rattler on Sunday, but what they did do was pressure him on over half of his dropbacks. Players like Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter make their pass rush a force to be reckoned with.

The run game is not the only place the Eagles' O-line has struggled. They have also not done a great job of protecting Jalen Hurts.

If the Giants find a way to win, it will be because the Giants' D-Line got after Jalen, and the Eagles' offense stalled because of it. If the Eagles can slow down that pass rush, it is hard to see the Giants having a chance.

Eagles Run D Vs Cam Skattebo

The Eagles struggled to stop the run last week and struggled against the Rams in week 3. Now they get a rookie who has been fairly solid for the Giants, Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo had a bad fumble vs the Saints, but has otherwise played well. He is a mini bowling ball that has a knack for breaking tackles. The Eagles have at times struggled to wrap up runners.