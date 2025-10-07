Week 6 Eagles Power Rankings Round Up

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field after the 21-17 loss against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After weeks of ugly wins, the Eagles finally cracked. They blew a 17-3 lead and took their first loss of the year to the Broncos. Has that knocked them off their pedestal at the top of the league? Does this crack in their armor have the National Media bailing on the Eagles? Here is your week 6 Eagles Power Ranking Roundup.

"(Brown) eclipsed 100 yards receiving in Week 3 against the Rams but has averaged just 21 yards in the other four games. It appears the Eagles are making more of an effort to put Brown in opportunistic situations, and he'll have better matchups after facing the Broncos' Pat Surtain II."

You have to imagine Brown does more eventually. This can't keep up. He is way too talented. And there was a chance to hook up for a long TD vs the Broncos, they just missed it. But the longer this goes on, the more you start to wonder if it will ever be fixed.

"This team used to get a lead and put opponents in a sleeper hold with the run game, but no longer, it appears. Hurts and A.J. Brown also don't seem to be on the same page, missing on a few key connections, and you have to wonder what the future of this pairing is. The Eagles aren't suddenly in the toilet, but this loss underscored some of the issues that have bubbled up of late."

That first part is my biggest fear. And it is not because of the passing game, it is because of the run game. Last year they wore teams down, then ran it down their throats. But they can't run the ball so far this year. If that does not fix itself, it is a far bigger issue than any drama between Hurts and Brown.

"It's time to get Saquon Barkley involved in the offense. They can listen to all the moaning from the receivers, but he is the key to their offense."

Barkley is the key to the Eagles offense. But the issue is not just him. The Eagles' O-line has not played well. They were the collective team MVP last season. But with Dickerson and Jurgens beaten up from the start of this season, it has been a struggle. If that does not improve, they are not going anywhere.

"It’s hard to drop them too far after a narrow loss to a playoff team, but their second half against the Broncos was frightening. Something doesn’t look right. And they remember they still have Saquon Barkley, right? It’s hard to tell."

I have advocated for patience, and I will continue to. But this is about the time last year they started to figure things out. We need to start seeing improvement. Especially against a weak Giants team this Thursday.

"The Eagles’ interior line is struggling to block effectively, and it’s throwing off the team’s entire rhythm. They are good enough to beat the Giants on Thursday while this gets sorted out."