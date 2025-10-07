The History Of The Flyers’ Iconic ‘Broad Street Bullies’ Nickname

The NHL was filled with physical teams and enforcers in the 1970s, and professional ice hockey has never been shy about fighting. But few teams in history embodied toughness and intimidation more than the '70s Philadelphia Flyers, who earned the iconic nickname "Broad Street Bullies."

Philadelphia's all-time point percentage of 54.1% is the fourth-best in the NHL. Additionally, the Flyers have the most appearances in the conference finals among all 24 expansion teams. They are second behind the St. Louis Blues in the most playoff appearances among all expansion teams. And their championship success in the '70s came with a blend of scoring and physicality that quickly became their identity.

Here's a look at the history of a most unusual nickname for the team.

Origin

The nickname "Broad Street Bullies" is one of the most iconic in the history of the NHL. It represented an era when the Philadelphia Flyers showed what it took to be tough in hockey. The name originated from the team's aggressive play and a blue-collar work ethic. It also reflected the grit of the city of Philadelphia.

In 1967, the Flyers were part of the NHL's first major expansion, which increased the league's number of teams from six to 12. The NHL aimed to spread hockey across the United States, and initially, Philadelphia was a competitive team; however, it didn't have much success in the playoffs.

In the early 1970s, the Flyers sought to make a change, realizing that to compete with the Original Six teams, they would need to establish a new identity. That would be built around toughness and fighting over every spot on the ice.

Here Come the Bullies

The general manager, Keith Allen, and head coach Fred "The Fog" Shero began assembling a team of aggressive players who could excel with the puck and their fists. The main guy from the group was Dave "The Hammer" Schultz, who would set the NHL record for penalty minutes in a season with 472, during the 1974-75 season. That penalty record still stands today. Other enforcers included Bob "Hound" Kelly, Andre "Moose" Dupont, and Don "Big Bird" Saleski.

The Flyers also had some talented players alongside these enforcers, and they would employ a physical style of play to wear down their opponents. Philadelphia was all about smashmouth hockey, and they enjoyed that style of play.

Rise of the Nickname

The "Broad Street Bullies" nickname originated in early January 1973, when the team faced a physical Atlanta Flames team. The Flyers won the game, but they also racked up a lot of penalties. Then, a Philadelphia sportswriter named Jack Chevalier used the term "Broad Street Bullies" in his headline, and the rest is history.

Philly played hockey at the Spectrum, which was located on Broad Street in South Philadelphia. Their brawling style made them famous, and fans loved it. It basically symbolized the team's new identity and had the theme of the tough, working-class people of Philadelphia.

Championship Vibes

The Bullies turned their physical style into a winning culture. In the 1973-1974 season, the Flyers became the first expansion team to win the Stanley Cup. Philly beat the Boston Bruins -- who had their own nickname as the "Big, Bad Bruins" -- in six games, and their captain, Bobby Clarke, played with a lot of heart and toughness in his own right.

The Flyers would repeat as champions in the 1974-1975 season, defeating the Buffalo Sabres. In both of their playoff runs, they utilized their physical play to control games, and the elite players on other teams struggled to find their rhythm. Philly enjoyed the fact that their new style of play was the perfect formula for winning championships.

Impact on Hockey

The Broad Street Bullies changed the game of hockey in a few ways. They focused more on physical play, and then the offense would slowly get going in the critical moments. Teams realized that intimidating your opponent could be a legit and effective way to win hockey games. The Flyers created one of the toughest eras in hockey, where starting fights and being physical were the primary focus for teams.

The Flyers' physical play also sparked debates among hockey analysts and fans. Some analysts didn't like that the Bullies were encouraging violence and fighting in hockey because it was overshadowing the skill and sportsmanship of the other players. However, the fans loved the new identity and supported the Flyers' passion and heart for the game. Today, Flyers fans consider the "Broad Street Bullies" era the golden age for Philadelphia hockey.

The Physical Play of the Modern NHL

Even though the NHL has evolved, and the rules have changed to reduce fighting and violence, the spirit of the Bullies remains with the Flyers. The team continues to value physical play and hard-fought moments, despite the NHL's current emphasis on a more balanced and safer style that emphasizes speed and skill, with fighting as rare as it's ever been.