Phillies One Game Away From Elimination After Devastating Game 2 Loss

The talk of a shrinking World Series window persisted throughout the 2025 season. Expect to hear a lot more of it. Changes loom in the upcoming MLB offseason, which might begin much sooner than the Philadelphia Phillies had hoped.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the Phillies in a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park. Predictable problems at the plate and a repeated issue from Game 1 in the transition to the bullpen sunk the home team to within one loss of elimination from the MLB Postseason.

The Phillies need a miracle at Dodger Stadium in Games 3 and 4 just to return to Philadelphia. Only 10 MLB teams have rallied from down 2-0 to win a five-game Division Series.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies Crumble in 7th

Jesus Luzardo escaped a jam by retiring the final two hitters of the first inning, stranding runners on first and third. The recovery helped the crowd at Citizens Bank Park breathe a sigh of relief.

The 28-year-old then retired the hard-hitting Dodgers in order in five consecutive innings. Luzardo struck out seven with an effective mix of his four primary pitches. He reached 99 miles per hour on the gun in the first inning, and the playoff adrenaline rush helped him average higher velocity with his four-seam fastball than during his 32 regular season starts.

Luzardo also commanded the sweeper and the changeup well on his way to six strikeouts in six innings pitched.

However, the Dodgers stung the Phillies in Game 2 with in all too familiar dirty inning.

The Bridge to Jhoan Duran was a major question mark for the Phillies entering the MLB Playoffs, and they've found no rhythm in critical points despite two strong outings from their starting pitchers.

Luzardo allowed the first two hitters to reach base in the seventh, and Thomson called for Orion Kerkering from the bullpen.

Kike Hernandez chased Cristopher Sanchez from Game 1 with a stunning two-run double in the sixth inning. He broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Game 2 with a dribbler that barely brought Teoscar Hernandez home on a close play at the plate.

Will Smith pinch hit for Ben Rortvedt three batters later with the bases loaded and two outs. The banged-up catcher sat on Kerkering’s sweeper and sent a two-run single to left field. Shohei Ohtani finished off the devastating seventh inning barrage with his first hit and RBI of the series against Matt Strahm.

Phillies Offense Falls Flat

Blake Snell dominated the Phillies in seven scoreless innings on September 17 at Dodgers Stadium. He picked up right where he left off with six more scoreless frames. He struck out nine, living on the edges and making excellent use of the inside part of the plate.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner neutralized Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and company with an effective slider that ran away from left-handed hitters, and he finished the fourth inning without giving up a hit. He walked four to create a few jams, but Edmundo Sosa was ultimately the only Phillie with a hit off Snell in six innings.

The Phillies have notoriously gone silent at the plate in critical moments in past Red October exits. They’ve continued the same narrative in the NLDS. Dodgers pitchers threw a combined 10 strikeouts to blank the Phillies in a gut punch that silenced Citizens Bank Park.

The game looked out of reach entering the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies finally got on the board on an RBI single by Turner, and they threatened in the ninth. Dave Roberts cycled through Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia while the Phillies clawed back in a 4-3 game. However, Roki Sasaki took the ball with two outs in the ninth and got Turner to ground out.