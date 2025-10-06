Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Spread, and Totals

The NLDS matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies will continue on Monday. The Dodgers managed to eke out a win thanks to a late-game home run from right fielder Teoscar Hernandez. A second win on the road would essentially seal the series for Los Angeles, making this a massively important game for the Phillies to lock up a win.

Standing in Philadelphia's way is Dodgers starter Blake Snell. Snell had an excellent outing to open up the Dodgers' postseason when he tossed seven innings of two-run ball against the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies represent a significantly stiffer test for the lefty, but he did hold this team scoreless over seven frames in his lone appearance against them during the regular season.

Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo will complete a rare lefty-vs-lefty matchup on Monday. While not quite as successful as Snell, Luzardo's season-long stats of a 3.92 ERA and a 1.22 represent a very high level of pitching. However, he has shown a tendency to suffer from some jitters in postseason appearances, as Luzardo has appeared in four playoff games, amassing an atrocious ERA of 6.14 in a total of 14.2 innings. The Dodgers are hitting well, so Luzardo will not have any time to settle into an easy matchup on Tuesday.

Spread

Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

Phillies +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Dodgers -122

Phillies +116

Totals

Over 7.5 (-107)

Under 7.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 35-45 ATS when they play on the road.

The Dodgers are 47-50 ATS in games following a win.

The over has hit in every single Los Angeles playoff game.

The Phillies are 41-42 ATS when playing at home.

The Phillies are 39-27 ATS in games following a loss.

The over is 14-6-3 in Phillies' games that follow a day of rest.

Dodgers vs Phillies Injury Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers

No injuries of note.

Philadelphia Phillies

No injuries of note.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction and Pick

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports writes, "Expect another tight one. Snell looked like a playoff ace last outing, while Luzardo can miss bats as well as anyone in baseball. Plus, he's a lefty, and that helps to at least slightly neutralize Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. I'll say the Phillies find a way, but the Dodgers have the starting pitching advantage."