Eagles Collapse Late, Suffer First Loss of the Season to Broncos

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Evan Engram #1 of the Denver Broncos scores a touchdown against Cooper Dejean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally met their match on Sunday, falling 21–17 to the Denver Broncos in stunning fashion. The loss drops the Eagles to 4–1 on the season, ending a remarkable stretch that saw them win 20 of their last 21 games, including 18 straight with Jalen Hurts under center and 12 in a row at home.

It wasn’t the loss itself that stung—it was the way it happened. Philadelphia led 17–3 heading into the fourth quarter, only to see the game unravel. The Broncos scored 18 unanswered points in the final frame, including a decisive two-point conversion midway through the quarter that gave them the lead for good.

The Eagles’ defense, dominant through three quarters, completely broke down in the fourth. After holding Denver to just 199 total yards through the first 45 minutes, they surrendered 159 yards in the final 15 alone. A handful of questionable penalties and no-calls certainly didn’t help, but the Eagles had only themselves to blame for letting this one slip away.

A Concerning Trend For The Eagles' Offense

Still, the offense deserves much of the scrutiny. After a crisp, four-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to open the second half extended the lead to 17–3, the Eagles’ next five drives were a disaster:

· 5 plays, 23 yards – Punt

· 3 plays, –16 yards – Punt

· 3 plays, –6 yards – Punt

· 3 plays, 2 yards – Punt

· 6 plays, 45 yards – End of game

Before their final possession, Philadelphia managed just one first down over those five drives. The pattern is no longer an anomaly—it’s a trend. The Eagles’ offense has gone missing for long stretches in nearly every game this season, and it finally cost them.

The running game remains a glaring concern. Saquon Barkley carried just six times all afternoon, including only once in the second half. He averaged five yards per carry, but 17 of his 30 total yards came on a single run.

Losing Landon Dickerson and Grant Calcaterra to first-half injuries didn’t help, but even before that, the ground attack has lacked consistency all year. With a short week ahead and a Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants looming, the Eagles must find answers fast.