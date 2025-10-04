5 Iconic Philadelphia Eagles Comebacks

DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a punt for the winning touchdown as time expires, defeating the New York Giants on December 19, 2010 at The New Meadowlands Stadium. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Fans enjoy watching their favorite sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest is the comebacks that come in every game. Football is no different, and the NFL has treated its watchers to countless come-from-behind victories in its history. As one of the most storied franchises in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles are no strangers to a comeback or two, participating in some of the most recognizable catch-up victories ever. The list below covers the best comebacks ever completed by the Eagles throughout the better part of the century that they have existed.

5. Eagles vs Browns, Nov. 10, 1991

A trip to Cleveland set the stage for a forgettable matchup between the 4-5 Eagles and the 4-5 Browns. Neither team was in the midst of a great campaign, and for the first quarter, it seemed the game might even turn into a blowout. The Browns, on the strength of quarterback Bernie Kosar's arm and then-head coach Bill Belichick, built a 23-point lead before the quarter was out.

That was as good as it got for the Browns. The Eagles scored 17 straight points, 14 of which came from quarterback Jim McMahon. Kosar tossed another touchdown to briefly extend the lead, but kicker Roger Ruzek hit four field goals before McMahon tossed another score to seal a 32-30 victory.

4. Eagles vs Bears, Jan. 6, 2019

While this game did not feature a massive point deficit from either side, it did contain one of the biggest drives in Eagles history. Philadelphia actually led heading into the fourth quarter, but Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky put together two consecutive scoring drives to put Chicago up by five points. After a couple of punts, Philly's offense had a single opportunity to put something together in a game in which they had largely failed to do so, once again on the arm of quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles quickly proved that he still had the clutch ability that made him so valuable to the Eagles the year before. He authored a massive 12-play, 60-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown to wide receiver Golden Tate. Big-time playoff drives are not easy to come by, but Foles managed one against the best defense in the NFL. The rest is history, with Bears kicker Cody Parkey double-doinking what would have been a game-winning field goal off the uprights to send Philly to the Divisional Round.

3. Eagles vs Bills, Oct. 27, 1985

By the time the Buffalo Bills traveled to face the Eagles, there was little reason to be excited about either squad. The Bills were an abysmal 1-6 and widely considered one of the worst teams in the NFL under head coach Hank Bullough. Philly was faring only slightly better, holding a 3-4 mark under the guidance of starting quarterback Ron Jaworski.

Surprisingly, it was the Bills who seized the initiative, scoring 17 unanswered points through the first three quarters. The Eagles were being shut out at home by a terrible team, but Jaworski refused to go down without a fight. He sandwiched a Philly pick-six with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to complete a remarkable comeback, winning the game 21-17.

2. Eagles vs Saints, Jan. 3, 1993

In the second and final playoff game on this list, the Eagles had to travel to hostile territory to dance with the New Orleans Saints. Things obviously opened on a poor note, with the Saints carrying a 17-7 lead into halftime. Things got a little bit worse before they got better, with the Saints adding a field goal to make it 20-0 before the Eagles began their comeback.

Quarterback Randall Cunningham was the star of the show, tossing a couple of touchdowns while the defense came alive, forcing three picks from New Orleans quarterback Bobby Hebert. The Eagles ended up scoring 26 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to land a somewhat lopsided 36-20 win.

1. Eagles vs Giants, Dec. 10, 2010

Comebacks do not get much better than the second iteration of the "Miracle at the Meadowlands." The Eagles faced the New York Giants with playoff seeding looming large in December. For most of the game, it looked like the Giants would give themselves a leg up in front of their home crowd. They led by 14 as the game reached the final quarter.

That lead increased by a touchdown when Giants quarterback Eli Manning hit wide receiver Kevin Boss for a seven-yard score. However, what seemed to be an insurmountable lead began to melt away when Michael Vick tossed a long score to tight end Brent Celek, and the Eagles recovered an onside kick. Two more touchdowns quickly followed in one of the most shocking scoring barrages of all time.