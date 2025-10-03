This Day in Sports History: October 3

Sports in October are dominated by the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some major college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula One. Over the years, Oct. 3 has witnessed numerous notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 3 include the following.

Jack Simpson won the British Open for men's golf by four strokes. 1904: New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson struck out 16 Cardinals in a 3-1 Giants victory.

