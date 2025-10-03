Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

The flower of a Supporters Shield triumph is unfolding before the Philadelphia Union's eyes, often with help from stadiums that the Union isn't performing in. Inter Miami has played its way out of the race. Cincinnati stands four points behind Philadelphia after a draw with Orlando City, and San Diego's momentum has tapered off at 57 points following 32 rounds for the first-year franchise.

Could the Union clinch the title with two rounds left to go? It's possible, especially if other contenders keep limping to the finish line of the Major League Soccer regular season. The Philadelphia Union will try to do its part by claiming three points against the visiting Pigeons of NYCFC this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

New York City FC is in such fine form down the stretch that it could be hurting the Pigeons' odds to win, as evidenced by Saturday's minus-odds handicapped on the Union winning a third consecutive contest.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -0.5 (-115)

New York City FC +0.5 (-105)

Money line

Philadelphia Union -117

New York City FC +285

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.75 (-120)

Under 2.75 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Betting Trends

The Philadelphia Union has won four of its last five MLS games.

Totals went over in seven of the last nine Union games across all competitions.

New York City FC has won in six of its last eight appearances.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Defender Frankie Westfield is out on national team duty.

New York City FC

Defender Nico Cavallo is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a leg injury.

Forward Alonso Martinez is out with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

Why is NYCFC's hot streak keeping its underdog betting action quiet? Because if the Pigeons can't make a run at the Supporters Shield, they're stuck jockeying for a solid seed in the MLS Cup bracket for now. Head coaches don't want to go into the playoffs with shaky back lines or fatigued players in a quick elimination format. Pascal Jansen isn't likely to employ forward numbers in a bid to win 4-2.

Philadelphia most certainly wants an outright win, and a potential clinch this weekend. Indiana Vassilev's brace gave Philly three goals from the wing in last round's joyful 6-0 romp over DC United. Philly's only bummer note of the week, however, is that the young USMNT hopeful Quinn Sullivan suffered a torn ACL. Sullivan “is a pivotal piece of Bradley Carnell's front line in leading the press, and his presence will be missed (this postseason),” writes a saddened Kyle Grantham of The Philly Soccer Page.