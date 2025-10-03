Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins: Odds, Spread, and Total

Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions makes a call at the line against the Oregon Ducks. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Questions are arising about Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Allar ended Penn State's game against Oregon last weekend with an interception in overtime, helping the Oregon Ducks to a 30-24 statement victory while dropping the Nittany Lions to 3-1 on the season and No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.

Allar and the Nittany Lions look to rebound in a road game at UCLA this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Has Penn State drawn a good break in the Big Ten schedule? The odds and the standings each suggest that the Nittany Lions have. UCLA is 0-4 coming into Saturday's game, carrying long-shot odds to win.

Spread

Nittany Lions -24.5 (-106)

Bruins +24.5 (-110)

Money line

Nittany Lions -2273

Bruins +1386

Total

Over 48.5 (-105)

Under 48.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins Betting Trends

Penn State has not lost to an unranked opponent since 2021.

PSU has failed to cover the spread five consecutive times.

UCLA has gone 2-8 in its last 10 home games.

Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins Injury Reports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Lyrick Samuel is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Bekhem Kritza is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

UCLA Bruins

Quarterback Karson Gordon is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive lineman KD Arnold is out with an undisclosed injury.

Defensive lineman Tyler Partlow is out with an undisclosed injury.

Penn State Nittany Lions at UCLA Bruins Predictions and Picks

Penn State head coach James Franklin was a milder version of NC State's Dave Doeren after last week's defeat, taking a milder tone to admonish the press corps for not being more upbeat. “I don't think a lot of people spend a ton of time (on) what we've done over our 12 years here,” Franklin told Frank Bodani of the York Daily Record, adding about Allar's struggle to produce: “This past week was not the ideal situation for an o-line or a quarterback, when you … get in obvious third-and-long situations.”

UCLA's 17-14 loss to Northwestern last weekend was the first time this season the Bruins looked solid against a worthy opponent. But the Wildcats' relative lack of yardage came about through Northwestern staying close to the vest. UCLA was still vulnerable defending the run, losing the TOP battle easily.