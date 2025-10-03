ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Broncos vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Denver Broncos will try to keep the offense trending up against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos are 2-2, and in Week 4, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3….

Michael Garaventa
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes during a game. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Denver Broncos will try to keep the offense trending up against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos are 2-2, and in Week 4, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3. Denver got their offense going early, and the game was over at halftime. They owned time of possession, and the third-down defense played well. The offense put up 512 yards and went 3-for-4 in the red zone. J.K. Dobbins led the way on offense with 16 carries for 101 yards.

The Eagles are 4-0, and in Week 4, they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-25. Philly set the tone early in the first half and never looked back. The Bucs made it somewhat interesting in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were still in control. They lost in total yards 376-200, but were 3-for-3 in the red zone. The Eagles' red zone defense was 2-for-2, and they picked up two turnovers.

Spread

  • Broncos +3.5 (+100)
  • Eagles -3.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Broncos +178
  • Eagles -194

Total

  • OVER 43.5 (-113)
  • UNDER 43.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Denver is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Denver's last six games.
  • Denver is 4-2 ATS in its last six games against Philadelphia.
  • Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
  • The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.
  • Philadelphia is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games.

Broncos vs Eagles Injury Reports

Denver Broncos

  • Nate Adkins, TE - Questionable
  • Marvin Mims Jr. WR - Questionable
  • Quinn Meinerz, G - Questionable
  • Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable
  • Dre Greenlaw, LB - Injured reserve
  • Malcolm Roach, DT - Injured reserve
  • Drew Sanders, LB - Injured reserve
  • Michael Burton, FB - Injured reserve
  • Nick Gargiulo, G - Injured reserve
  • Matt Henningsen, DE - Injured reserve
  • Johnny Walker Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable
  • Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
  • Nakobe Dean, LB - Out
  • Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
  • Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
  • Jakorian Bennett, CB - Injured reserve
  • Darius Cooper, WR - Injured reserve
  • Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Injured reserve
  • Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
  • Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
  • Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
  • Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
  • Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Broncos vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Denver is currently ranked 16th in passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, tied for 16th in points scored, and tied for second in points conceded. The Broncos' overall offense is ninth, and they will look to attack the Eagles' below-average rushing defense. Quarterback Bo Nix had a career-high last week with 326 passing yards, and he will need every bit of that production against the Eagles. The Broncos' overall defense is ranked 10th, and they need to create some turnovers and disrupt that Philly run game.

Philadelphia is 31st in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and tied for 15th in points allowed. Despite being 4-0, the Eagles have been finding ways to win ugly games. All four of their wins have been by one score, and the defense has been giving up a bit more each week. A.J. Brown's production has been down this season and might be targeted more in this game. Philadelphia has won 12 games in a row at home and is 28-5 since 2021.

Best Bet: Over

The Broncos' offense is slowly trending up, and the defense is doing its part as well. They will look to match the Eagles' offensive production right away and try to limit their rushing game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to get some more passes off in the running game.

Denver BroncosPhiladelphia Eagles
