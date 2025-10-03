4 Big Advantages The Phillies Have Over The Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies finished the season with the 2nd-best record in the league, won the NL East, and secured a 1st round bye. What is their reward? They get to begin their playoff run by facing down the Dodgers, the reigning champions, and the odds-on favorite to do it again.

It feels like less of a reward and more of a punishment. This Dodgers team is stacked talent-wise and led by perhaps the best baseball player of this generation, Shohei Ohtani. A man who is not only their best hitter, but their best pitcher and the game 1 starter.

It would be foolish to say this is not a tough challenge. But do not count the Phillies out. They are very talented themselves, but they also have a few key advantages over the Dodgers. Key advantages we saw play out throughout the season, where the Phillies took 4 out of 6 games over the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani Has Not Played The Phillies Well

There are only 3 teams in the league that Ohtani has a lower OPS against. He has faced the Phillies 18 times, and yet only has 17 hits and an OPS of .783.

It should be said an OPS of .783 is still better than average for most players, just not by Ohtani's standards. But only the Astros, Padres, and Reds have pitched better against him. He is not his usual self vs the Phillies, he is closer to a slightly above-average player.

What is the key? Who knows. But they seem to know something that keeps Ohtani a bit grounded. If they can keep Ohtani from taking over a game, they stand a much better chance of getting away from the Dodgers with a series win.

The Phillies Own The Dodgers Bullpen

The Dodgers' bullpen is their glaring flaw. Even in their series win over the Reds in the NLWS, their bullpen caused them some problems, with an ERA of 10.39 over 2 games. But what makes the problem even worse is the quick hook of manager Dave Roberts, which led to the Dodgers starters throwing the 3rd fewest innings of any rotation.

Another thing we saw play out in the 6 times these two teams met in the Regular Season. The Phillies could not touch the Dodgers' starters in the recent series. But they busted the games open once the bullpen came in. And the Phillies, more than almost any lineup, have a reputation for getting to bullpens. It is why they lead the league in HRs and total runs in the 7th inning or later.

Todd Zolecki made this exact point when he joined Unfiltered and picked the Phillies to win the series.

The Phillies Just Win At Home

No team won more games in their home ballpark than the Phillies this year. They played 81 games within the confines of Citizens Bank Park, and treated their fans to a win 55 times. They also have the most wins at home in the playoffs since 2022 with 20.

And it is no coincidence. For the Phillies, the home field matters. Anyone who talks about playing at the Bank describes it as daunting. We have seen the effect it takes on players, especially opposing pitchers, over the years. It gets loud there, especially in October.

Great pitchers have melted under the bright lights in front of the rowdy crowd. They are perhaps the one team in baseball where the ballpark is talked about as a real advantage.

Lefty Leavy Rotation

The Phillies have no Zack Wheeler, which hurts. But it does mean they will throw out 3 straight lefties. And the Dodgers, just like almost every team, struggle more against lefties than they do righties.

The Dodgers as a team are 24-23 against lefty starters. And the Phillies will run out 3 of the toughest lefty starters in the league.