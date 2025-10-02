· Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo are looking for local High School Athletes that had a standout performance.

· If the High School athlete in your life had an amazing game, match, track meet or any kind of great performance… get them some recognition on the radio and on TV. Just go to 975TheFanatic.com/Unfiltered to nominate them.

· Include their school and what made their performance so huge.

(Buzzer beater, record setting passing game, school record, personal best, etc.)

· We’ll sort through the nominations and announce a weekly winner each Thursday- LIVE on the air.

· The Unfiltered High School Athlete Performance of the Week is sponsored by V.C.S. HR.