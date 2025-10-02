This Day in Sports History: October 2

For sports fans, October is a month of excitement, marked by the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, some major college football games, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 racing. Over the years, Oct. 2 has witnessed numerous unforgettable sports moments and legendary stories. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who truly stood out on Oct. 2 were Steffi Graf, Ray Bourque, and Jeff Kent. Graf holds the record for the most weeks ranked as world No. 1 and is the only player to have won each Grand Slam singles title at least four times. Bourque holds the record for most points by a defenseman, winning five Norris Trophies as the league's top defenseman, and finally fulfilling his career-long dream of winning the Stanley Cup in 2001 with the Colorado Avalanche. Kent was a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner with a distinguished 17-year career.