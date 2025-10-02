Philadelphia Union Rolls Out First Mobile App

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Andre Blake #18 of the Philadelphia Union warms up before a game against DC United at Audi Field on September 27, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Philadelphia Union has launched its first-ever official mobile app, now available for both iOS and Android devices. It's designed to enhance the soccer experience for fans at Subaru Park and beyond.

Fans can download the official Philadelphia Union App by searching Philadelphia Union in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Developed in partnership with YinzCam, the app features team rosters, stats, match schedules, real-time updates, and customizable componenets such as a stadium map, AI chatbot, and ticketing links. YinzCam, a leader in sports technology, contributed significantly to the app's development. Union fans can get all the details on live match updates, personalized notifications, and exclusive content delivered to their fingertips.

A standout feature is UnionBot, an AI-powered virtual assistant built in collaboration with Theta Network. This tool provides instant support on tickets, schedules, player stats, amenities, and dining options.

”With live scores and match updates right on the lockscreen through our Live Activities feature, in-app breaking news, push notifications, player insights, videos, and match highlights, as well as the ability to create accounts with our single sign-on for a more personalized experience, Union fans will now have everything they need to stay connected to the club through a single, unified digital platform,” said Priya Narasimhan, CEO and founder of YinzCam, in a statement shared in a Philadelphia Union news release.

“It's an honor for Theta to be powering Philadelphia Union's inaugural app,” said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs, in a statement shared in the release. “This represents something bigger than just a sports AI agent. We're showing how AI and blockchain can create genuinely useful experiences when it's trained on the specific knowledge that matters to people.