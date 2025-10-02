The 4 Matchups The Eagles Need To Win Vs The Broncos

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a touchdown run against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles head into week 5 as 1 of just 2 undefeated teams left standing. If they want to stay undefeated, they will need to get through the Broncos. A team coming off a blowout win over the lowly Bengals. Can they send them back to Denver as a 2-3 team? Or will Denver be the first team to hand the Eagles a loss? Here are the 4 matchups that will decide the game on Sunday

Eagles O-Line vs Broncos Pass Rush

If there is one thing no one can deny that the Broncos do well it is getting after the QB. Through 4 weeks, they lead the NFL with 15 sacks. They are also 3rd in the NFL with a Pass Rush Win Rate of 49%. Nik Bonnito is second in the NFL with 4.5 sacks. They also have 3 more players with at least 2 sacks, and 4 more with a single sack.

Usually, you would not worry about any matchup with the Eagles' O-Line. Last year, they could beat out even the most dangerous of defensive lines. But they have had problems in 2025.

As of now, they are 22nd in the NFL with a Pass Block win rate of just 55%. They have struggled, and Landon Dickerson in particular is clearly playing through something that has prevented him from being the elite OG we are used to watching.

Now is the week to regain at least a portion of their typical reputation. If this offense is going to look the way it is supposed to, they need to O-Line to figure it out. If they don't, the Broncos' pass rushers might get very familiar with Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles' offense will likely struggle again.

Eagles Front 7 Vs Broncos Run Game

The Broncos' pass game has not been prolific this year. Bo Nix has not been terrible, but he has also not quite lived up to the hype coming into his sophomore year. But one thing the Broncos have done well is run the ball.

Jk Dobbins has looked more like Saquon Barkley than Barkley has. His 5.7 yards per carry rank near the top of the league. And he has 3 TDs to go with it. They can also mix in RJ Harvey, who has been solid in limited touches. As a team, they rank 5th in the NFL with 143.3 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles run defense, if you look at the total stats, has struggled. They allow 4.7 yards per carry, the 7th most in the league. But a deeper look tells you that it may be a small sample size getting inflated by a few bad moments.

There was one long run by Miles Sanders in week 1 that made the yards per game total 5.63. But they tracked him down before he scored a TD, and forced him to fumble a few plays later. And outside of that one play, the Cowboys averaged under 3 yards per carry. They also kept the Chiefs RBs and the Bucs RBs under 4 yards per carry. The Rams had their number though, at least in the 1st half.

But you look at the Eagles, and they have defended the run well. Something they will have to continue to do vs the Broncos. If they slow Dobbins and Harvey down, it is hard to see the Broncos doing much of anything.

AJ Brown vs Patrick Surtain

On paper, the most exciting 1 on 1 matchup in the game. Surtain might be the best CB in the league, though Quinyon Mitchell is certainly making a run at that title. AJ Brown is usually a top 5 WR, though his production certainly does not reflect that. His frustrations in that regard spilled over after week 4, requiring him to have to issue a public apology for a Tweet he put out.

But will the Eagles hear the actual message of his complaints and get him more involved? It's a hard week to do it. Surtain is as good as it gets. He allowed just 2 TDs last season, and has allowed none in 2025 so far. But AJ Brown at his best has faced the best and came out on top.

On paper, it is a good week to get Dallas Goedert involved, or perhaps Devonta Smith on the other side of the field. But with Brown clearly frustrated, they likely want to get him the ball. They have struggled to do that so far this year vs much weaker competition, but maybe Brown has actually had enough and will make it happen even with an elite CB in coverage on him.

Saquon Barkley vs The Broncos Front 7

The struggles of AJ Brown have let Barkley fly under the radar. But Barkley has been equally frustrating to watch so far. Some of that is the aforementioned struggles of the O-Line. But this is the worst start Barkley has been out to in a while. And if the Eagles offense is going to work, he needs to get going.

The Broncos' run defense is very much middle of the pack. Not terrible, but not impossible to beat. It is the type of matchup where the Eagles would feast if this was last year. This O-Line should be able to impose their will on a middling run defense like this. They should grind them down until they have no fight left, and that should be when Saquon goes off. It is what they did all the time last season.