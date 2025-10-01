The passion, intensity, and euphoria of Red October will soon explode at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies host the National League Division Series with the weight of World Series expectations after three consecutive disappointing exits from the MLB Postseason.

The legacy of the third dominant era in franchise history rests on the shoulders of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and company entering the playoffs with the best World Series odds in most major sportsbooks and arguably the most pressure to win the 12-team tournament.

Why should fans believe Red October in 2025 will end differently after losses in earlier rounds in the preceding seasons? The Phillies have established themselves in the top tier of MLB teams in their fourth consecutive playoff season, but passionate Philadelphia fans demanding success with the World Series or bust mentality will scrutinize every single weakness with past postseason exits in mind.

Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series

Why the Phillies Won’t Win the World Series

Stating the Obvious: Starting Pitching

The greatest strength of the Phillies isn’t hard to identify. Dave Dombrowski built the club on the foundation of its starting pitching. It’s remarkably still the greatest reason for optimism despite the loss of Zack Wheeler, arguably the best starting pitcher in baseball.

Cristopher Sanchez will take the ball in Game 1 of the NLDS after a remarkable leap into the top tier of major league starters. The 28-year-old lefty has developed one of the best changeups in the game. He built on a breakout 2024 season by posting career bests in starts, innings pitched, ERA, and strikeouts on the way into Cy Young contention in 2025.

Rob Thomson somehow has a Game 1 no-brainer in Sanchez better than most postseason teams even with his expected ace on the shelf.

“The development of his changeup, the command, the power, the poise, he’s (Sanchez is) just a complete pitcher right now. That’s been an evolution over the last couple years, really, but when Wheels went down, we told everybody ‘Just be yourselves. It’s good enough.’ And they were, especially him. He didn’t try to do too much. He went out and did his business.” -Rob Thomson

The Phillies finished second in the majors in starters’ ERA. Their spot on top of the leaderboard in quality starts, innings pitched, and strikeouts should convince the traditionalists of their regular season prowess while their lead in WAR, FIP, and strikeout rate will make the new-age analytics crowd gush.

Thomson will likely hand the ball to Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo behind Sanchez. While the right-handed starting options didn’t impress during the regular season, both Aaron Nola and Walker Buehler provide starting depth, playoff experience, and serviceable long relief or piggyback options that outclass the depth opponents for most opponents.

While the starting pitching carried the Phillies to an NL East pennant, their strengths won’t necessarily translate directly during the MLB Postseason.

The evolving strategy of shorter starts and more bullpen matchup preference could force a shaky middle relief group to contribute earlier in playoff games than they typically did during the 162, a legitimate reason to think the Phillies won’t win the World Series.

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The "BOOM" Offense

The Phillies shouldered relentless skepticism during the 2025 regular season. A single-game franchise record eight home runs or a four home run game from Schwarber somehow only reminded critics to question the “boom or bust” lineup that’s reared its ugly head in past Red Octobers.

The unique Philadelphia passion, however, has distracted from the BOOM that most major league lineups simply aren’t capable of. Schwarber and Harper sit atop the leaderboard in postseason home runs since 2022 with 12 apiece. Giancarlo Stanton is third with only nine, and Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto also sit close behind him with six each.

The Phillies slugged their way to a National League pennant in 2022. They built a reputation as playoff performers with the cliche clutch gene by whipping through the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS one year later and building a 2-0 lead in the 2023 NLCS.

Philadelphia fans will inevitably and understandably respond to the praise by pointing out the franchise's two most recent playoff series when the lineup went down with a whimper.

The Phillies tore the cover off the ball in Game 3 of the World Series in 2022. The Houston Astros then threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4. The Phillies mashed their way to a 10-0 win in Game 2 of the NLCS one year later. They later scored three combined runs in the final two games of the series.

While the weaknesses certainly exist, they don’t entirely dispel the strengths, and they’re also not unique to the Phillies.

The addition of Harrison Bader at the MLB Trade Deadline has helped the bottom of the order come together better than in the previous three seasons. The eccentric center fielder earned an everyday role with a late-season hot streak while Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, and a group of role players have found better rhythm.

“The supporting cast I think is deeper in the lineup. I think a guy like Bader’s brought a lot to us. I think when you look at our lineup, I don’t think you look at one spot and say ‘Wow, there’s an out there.’” -Dave Dombrowski

Schwarber and Trea Turner have also developed better all-around offensive skill sets in recent seasons. The Phillies didn’t improve their collective chase rate in 2025, but the two high-priced veterans have led the way with more patient approaches that don’t depend on the home run as heavily.

Thomson, Kevin Long, and the Phillies hope the discipline helps prevent similar offensive droughts that they saw in the 2022 World Series, 2023 NLCS, and 2024 NLDS.

Jhoan Duran

Dombrowski had acquired short-term rentals and left Thomson with a revolving door of Zach Eflin, Craig Kimbrel, and Carlos Estevez (among others) to pitch the ninth inning in playoff games.

The future Hall of Fame executive set a higher standard ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline in 2025.

“He is looking for someone who can get the last outs of a huge game, who can do it in Philadelphia, who can do it in October, and who has been there and done it before. But who the heck is that?” -Jayson Stark on 97.5 The Fanatic

Dombrowski finally made the trade deadline splash, sending a major prospect package to the Minnesota Twins for Jhoan Duran. The 6-foot-5 fireballer indisputably locks down the ninth inning with an arsenal of overwhelming shutdown pitches.

Duran’s splitter sits around 98 miles per hour, and his fastball regularly hits triple digits. He’s mixed a curveball more effectively since joining the Phillies. He saved 16 games in 18 tries with the Phillies after the trade with an impressive 2.18 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP. He remarkably struck out 27 hitters and walked just one.

The 27-year-old allowed a run in three of his last five appearances during the regular season. However, the Red October crowd at Citizens Bank Park has now waited two months in anticipation for the most electric bullpen entrance in MLB Postseason history.

Photo by Colin Newby | BBGI Philadelphia

Competition in MLB Playoffs

A looming showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly wouldn’t be a breeze in the NLDS. The Cincinnati Reds have a solid collection of starting pitchers, and the Milwaukee Brewers shattered their regular season expectations.

No postseason opponent should strike fear into the Phillies, however. The Dodgers entered the season as overwhelming World Series favorites with a seemingly insurmountable collection of talent, yet they won only 93 games and failed to find a rhythm as the expected powerhouse.

Other National League contenders would put up a fight against the Phillies with legitimate strengths, as all playoff teams would. The league was unquestionably superior to the AL in 2025.

Anything short a World Series will devastate Phillies fans, but a loss against most opponents in the playoff field will feel more like the upset loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 than it would to a better all-around team like the Houston Astros in 2022.

Playing Well at the Right Time

Rob Thomson led the Phillies to their fourth consecutive playoff berth by minimizing the impact of intense media criticism, questionable offseason additions by the front office, players unsettled about their usage, and the relentless weight of World Series expectations shaping the mood of the ballpark at every single moment of the 162-game regular season.

His lack of concern for criticism helped the Phillies effectively navigate adversity. Their solid first half put the front office in position to make additions that could clearly define a turning point of the season.

The Phillies finished 35-19 (.648) after the deadline. Duran fortified the intimidation at the back end of a struggling bullpen, while David Robertson patched up a thin group in front of the closer. Bader brought energy to the clubhouse and stability to the outfield.

“You have to play well at the right time, but I think we’re more equipped to do that.” -Dave Dombrowski

The surge substantiated Dombrowski’s claim and separated the 2025 Phillies from last season’s team that faded down the stretch and exited the NLDS with a whimper.