The passion, intensity, and euphoria of Red October will soon explode at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies host the National League Division Series with the weight of World Series expectations after three consecutive disappointing exits from the MLB Postseason.

The legacy of the third dominant era in franchise history rests on the shoulders of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and company entering the playoffs with the best World Series odds in most major sportsbooks and arguably the most pressure to win the 12-team tournament.

Why should fans believe Red October in 2025 will end differently after losses in earlier rounds in the preceding seasons? The Phillies have established themselves in the top tier of MLB teams in their fourth consecutive playoff season, but passionate Philadelphia fans demanding success with the World Series or bust mentality will scrutinize every single weakness with past postseason exits in mind.

Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series

Why the Phillies Won’t Win the World Series

The "BUST" Offense

The most obvious and worrisome characteristic of the Phillies over the past four seasons is their knack for offensive slumps at inopportune times.

The same lineup that lights Citizens Bank Park on fire with slugfests and franchise records has also fallen flat to spoil World Series dreams.

The Phillies tore the cover off the ball in Game 3 of the World Series in 2022. The Houston Astros then threw a combined no-hitter in Game 4. The Phillies mashed their way to a 10-0 win in Game 2 of the NLCS one year later. They scored three combined runs in the final two games of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Phillies lost nine of 10 games from late May into early June. The slump pushed Dave Dombrowski himself to question the extreme case of futility for a World Series contender with such high potential.

When Kyle Schwarber tied a major league record with four home runs in a game on August 28, Phillies fans somehow focused more on the six runs the team scored in their next three games.

A high chase rate became a hot topic of conversation after the Phillies went down with a whimper in the 2024 National League Division Series against the New York Mets. The Phillies finished 25th in the majors with a 30.3% chase rate in 2024. They improved their plate discipline early in the 2025 season, but a shift farther back toward the previous approach actually helped their power surge during the second half.

The aggressive free swinging bumped them from the middle of the pack in most major offensive categories to eighth in runs scored, second in batting average, fourth in OPS, and fourth in slugging percentage. It also knocked them down to 28th in the majors with an identical 30.3% chase rate in 2025.

The extremities will inevitably cause concern in a passionate market like Philadelphia. However, the characteristics aren’t unique to the Phillies. Postseason hitting is flaky. Look no further than Aaron Judge, the best hitter of his generation, who has struggled mightily in his postseason career.

Dombrowski saw the same problem when Miguel Cabrera and Prince Fielder couldn’t get the Detroit Tigers past the finish line in the 2012 World Series. He’s built the Phillies, one of the most talented lineups in the majors, to live or die with their streaky hitting.

A Starting Pitching Caveat

The Phillies clinched their fourth consecutive playoff appearance on the foundation of a strong starting pitching staff. They remarkably enter the MLB Postseason with starting pitching as their greatest strength despite losing Zack Wheeler, arguably the game’s best starter.

Cristopher Sanchez has stepped into the ace role. Rob Thomson will hand the breakout lefty the ball as confidently as any manager can trust a Game 1 starter.

The Phillies finished second in the majors in starters’ ERA. Their place on top of the leaderboard in quality starts, innings pitched, and strikeouts should convince the traditionalists of their regular season prowess while their lead in WAR, FIP, and strikeout rate will make the new-age analytics crowd gush.

However, the valuable length that pushed the Phillies to 96 wins in 162 tries won’t translate directly during the MLB Postseason.

The evolving strategy of shorter starts and more bullpen matchup preference could force a shaky middle relief group to contribute earlier in playoff games than they did in the 162, a legitimate reason to think the Phillies won’t win the World Series.

"Just because of the days off, I think managers go to their bullpen a little bit early, earlier than normal just because guys will be rested and you can use them back-to-back days and then get a day off. In our case, we had 84 quality starts this year. It’s a big strength of ours is our starting pitching, so I think you just handle it accordingly. But I feel pretty confident with our rotation.” -Rob Thomson

Thomson will most likely turn to Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo behind Sanchez, respectively, as the second and third options for the Phillies in the National League Division Series. Suarez has pitched effectively in eight career postseason starts, but he’s only thrown 36 ⅓ innings and pitched into the sixth inning once.

Luzardo flashed dominance in 2025 with the benefit of Caleb Cotham’s adjustment to his arm angle and the development of the sweeper as a putaway breaking pitch. However, opponents did some damage against him in his second trip through the order in a few questionable outings.

Throwing three consecutive left-handers could also allow an opponent to gain rhythm at the plate.

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

If Thomson decides on the early hook for Ranger Suarez or Jesus Luzardo, will he turn a right-hander like Aaron Nola or Walker Buehler as a piggyback option? The two veterans bring their strengths, but they posted regular season numbers that pale in comparison to Suarez and Luzardo.

If Thomson uses his bullpen early, it exposes another weakness that might prevent the Phillies from winning the World Series: The Bridge to Jhoan Duran.

The Bridge to Jhoan Duran

The addition of Duran provides Thomson with the luxury of an indisputable go-to arm in the ninth inning. The rest of the Phillies bullpen has plenty of question marks.

Signing 40-year-old David Robertson boosted a thin group of relievers that struggled with depth after Jose Alvarado left the team for a long-term suspension in May. Robertson battled through 20 games down the stretch to earn the preferences as the top right-handed set-up man on the Bridge to Duran.

He’s far from a perfect option, though, after allowing five earned runs in his final seven appearances of 2025. Matt Strahm didn’t replicate his dominant All-Star season from 2024, but he’s the indisputable top left-handed bullpen arm.

Behind Robertson and Strahm, the Phillies hoped secondary options would’ve emerged more confidently.

Orion Kerkering struggled with his dominant sweeper in 2025. He’ll likely work in a middle relief role, especially if Suarez or Luzardo leaves a start early. Can he handle the bright lights of the MLB Postseason with better command of both the fastball and the sweeper than he showed in the final months of the regular season?

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Tanner Banks pitched well throughout 2025. The Phillies won’t depend on him at the back end, but he’ll most likely pitch in spots with inherited runners in the middle innings.

Limited bullpen options might push Thomson to use starters Nola, Buehler, or Taijuan Walker in higher-leverage roles than the organization might’ve planned for.

Limitations on Trea Turner

The Phillies have finally seen the version of Trea Turner they expected when he signed his lucrative 11-year free agent contract three years ago.

The sparkplug shortstop hit at the top of the order throughout the 2025 season. He became the first Phillies hitter to win the National League batting title since Richie Ashburn in 1958.

Turner improved his all-around game to mesh a patient hitting approach with a focus on reaching base, speed on the basepaths, and better defense to complement his natural talent as a hitter.

He then suffered an untimely hamstring injury that kept him on the shelf for three weeks in September.

Turner missed six weeks with a more serious hamstring strain in 2024. He stole 10 bases in 33 games before the injury and 9 bases in 88 games for the remainder of the regular season after his stint on the IL.

“Grounders feel 100%. Live at-bats feel 100%. It’s just getting to that sprint speed and feeling like he can let it go… It’s just getting that running to progress to where you can let it go and not think about it.” -Rob Thomson

The height of his game helped the Phillies synergize offensively in 2025. If he can’t run the bases with 100% speed, the lineup loses one element of Turner’s skill set. Can they win the World Series without Zack Wheeler and with Trea Turner at less than full strength?