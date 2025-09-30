This Day in Sports History: September 30

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Sept. 30 included:

1882: Bob Ferguson won the British Open for men's golf, his third consecutive Open title.

Bob Ferguson won the British Open for men's golf, his third consecutive Open title. 1887: The New York Yacht Club successfully defended the America's Cup, defeating the Scottish challenger 2-0.

The New York Yacht Club successfully defended the America's Cup, defeating the Scottish challenger 2-0. 1904: Doc White of the White Sox pitched his fifth shutout in 18 days.

Doc White of the White Sox pitched his fifth shutout in 18 days. 1916: The Giants' 26-game winning streak came to an end.

The Giants' 26-game winning streak came to an end. 1927: Babe Ruth hit the 60th MLB record home run of the season.

Babe Ruth hit the 60th MLB record home run of the season. 1937: The U.S. won the Ryder Cup 8-4.

The U.S. won the Ryder Cup 8-4. 1939: Fordham football beat Waynesburg 34-7 in the first televised college football game.

Fordham football beat Waynesburg 34-7 in the first televised college football game. 1945: Hank Greenberg hit a ninth-inning grand slam to win the American League pennant for the Detroit Tigers.

Hank Greenberg hit a ninth-inning grand slam to win the American League pennant for the Detroit Tigers. 1947: The Yankees and Dodgers played in the first televised World Series baseball game.

The Yankees and Dodgers played in the first televised World Series baseball game. 1956: White Sox pitcher Jim Derrington was the youngest player to start an MLB game.

White Sox pitcher Jim Derrington was the youngest player to start an MLB game. 1965: Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale won his 13th straight game, including seven shutouts.

Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale won his 13th straight game, including seven shutouts. 1972: Roberto Clemente became the 11th MLB player to reach the 3,000 hit mark.

Roberto Clemente became the 11th MLB player to reach the 3,000 hit mark. 1973: Mel Gray began an NFL streak of 121 straight receptions.

Mel Gray began an NFL streak of 121 straight receptions. 1973: American runner Nina Kuscsik retained her crown to win the New York City Marathon in a time of 2:57:07.

American runner Nina Kuscsik retained her crown to win the New York City Marathon in a time of 2:57:07. 1978: Earl Foreman and Ed Tepper announced the formation of the Major Indoor Soccer League, which began play in December 1978 with six initial franchises, including the Cincinnati Kids.

Earl Foreman and Ed Tepper announced the formation of the Major Indoor Soccer League, which began play in December 1978 with six initial franchises, including the Cincinnati Kids. 1980: Rickey Henderson set an American League stolen base record with his 97th of the season.

Rickey Henderson set an American League stolen base record with his 97th of the season. 1984: The Angels' Mike Witt pitched a perfect game over the Rangers.

The Angels' Mike Witt pitched a perfect game over the Rangers. 1984: Don Mattingly won the American League batting title with a .343 average.

Don Mattingly won the American League batting title with a .343 average. 1989: Nolan Ryan picked up his 300th strikeout of the season.

Nolan Ryan picked up his 300th strikeout of the season. 1992: George Brett became the 18th player in MLB history to get to the 3,000 hit mark.

George Brett became the 18th player in MLB history to get to the 3,000 hit mark. 2007: Germany beat Brazil 2-0 to win the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

Germany beat Brazil 2-0 to win the FIFA Women's World Cup Final. 2007: The U.S. defeated the International team to win the President's Cup for golf.

The U.S. defeated the International team to win the President's Cup for golf. 2018: Europe regained the Ryder Cup for golf.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 30 were Bob Ferguson, Mel Gray, and Mike Witt.