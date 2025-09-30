The Week 5 Eagles Power Ranking Roundup

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Eagles keep winning, but keep doing so in ugly fashion. So what does the National media think? Are they calling the Eagles a team that just knows how to win? Or do they see a flawed team waiting to fall apart? Here is your week 5 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

"The fact that there's significant room for improvement is a scary thing for the league, given this team exited a very difficult portion of its schedule with a perfect record."

That is the thing. As bad as the offense has looked at times, we know they are capable of more, and they have bought themselves time by still winning all of these games.

Last year, they shot themselves in the foot, lost, but still had time to figure things out. Now they are in the same spot, but have 2 extra wins after going through arguably the hardest part of their schedule.

"The Eagles were plus-two in turnovers but in the red again on penalty yards, with a few particularly foolish flags in the first half. They're by no means a sure-footed No. 1, but then again, who else has won 20 of their past 21 games?"

The Chiefs operated like this for much of the past 3 seasons. They still won 2 Super Bowls and lost another. When you are a team that "knows how to win," you don't need to be perfect. But ideally, they would figure things out on offense sooner rather than later.

"They made it interesting in Tampa, but the sign of a good team is winning games on the road against good teams. They do have to get the running game going with Saquon Barkley."

The run game is a bigger concern for me than the passing game. Yes, the passing game has looked awful at times, but it has also looked great. There has not been a moment this year so far where the run game looked like it did last year. That they need to figure out.

This offense won last year by grinding people down until they broke. You need to be able to run to do that. There needs to be better playcalling with the run game, but also better execution by Barkley and the O-line.

"This team is just rocking. Special shoutout this week to special teams coordinator Michael Clay, who now has a pair of blocked field goals—including a game-winner—and a blocked punt on his resume over the last two weeks. The punt block was beautiful and showed just how backwards this team has its opponents. To shift a personal protector across the field and away from the punter’s kicking leg? Chef’s kiss."

There is a notion out there that blocked punts or kicks are luck. But we know for a fact that the blocked field goals and the blocked punt are things the Eagles gameplanned for. They hit the film room, noticed something they could exploit, and executed. That is not luck; that is a well-prepared team with players who can make an impact.

"In the second half of Week 3 and the first half of Week 4, the Eagles sure looked like the defending Super Bowl champions. But after Jalen Hurts went 0-for-8 in the second half against the Buccaneers and the Eagles totaled minus-1 yards in the second half, I’m really wondering how long they can hold on to this top spot."

There are things they need to address. But again, at least with the passing game, we have seen how good they are capable of being. It is there; they just need to do it consistently. Some of that is staying aggressive. They are a bit too cautious at times.