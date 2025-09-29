This Day in Sports History: September 29

Sports in September are all about MLB, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Over the years, Sept. 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 29 were Babe Ruth, Emile Griffith, and Shaun Alexander. Many considered Ruth the greatest baseball player of all time, revolutionizing the game with his unprecedented power and home run hitting. Griffith was a six-time world champion and held titles at welterweight, junior middleweight, and middleweight. Alexander was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, and a Seahawks Ring of Honor inductee.