Quinyon Mitchell Is Playing Out Of His Mind

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks trash to Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Quinyon Mitchell had as good a rookie season as you could hope for. He routinely saw elite WRs in coverage, and he won those matchups nearly every time. But with rookies, there is always a part of you that needs to see that again. Well, we are 4 games into the season, and so far, he is even better.

On Sunday, he spent most of the game shadowing rookie standout Emeka Egbuka. The two had 22 matchups, and Egbuka was targeted 6 times. He had just 2 catches for 6 yards in those matchups, and all 6 targets came in tight windows. In fact, in 44 total coverage snaps in the game, those 2 catches were the only ones he allowed on 9 total targets.

Quinyon Mitchell Will Lock Down Your Number 1

That is nothing new. In week 3, Mitchell shadowed Davante Adams for most of the game. On 5 targets, he allowed just 2 catches for 12 yards. In week 2, he allowed just 3 catches for 31 yards. And in week 1, the Cowboys targeted him 9 times for 4 catches and 30 yards. That while he switched up between covering George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

Vic Fangio talked about letting Mitchell shadow the other team's WR1 in games. It is something Fangio has not done much in his career. But Mitchell is someone he trusts to do it. They kept him mostly on Pickens in week 1. They switched it up in week 2 because the Chiefs didn't have a WR1. But since then, they kept him on Adams and kept him on Egbuka. The one time Egbuka broke free was when Mitchell was not on him, and he was able to run through 2 safeties in a zone defense.

With Mitchell, the Eagles have a guy they can stick on anyone and feel good about it. There is tons of evidence now they he can stare down the best WRs in the league, and never blink.

Mitchell has met the hype he had coming out of his rookie season, and then some. He has a real case to be the best cornerback in the league. In 4 games, he has not only not allowed a TD, he only allowed 4 first downs.

Oh, and by the way, Cooper Dejean has been fantastic too. He has given up just 107 yards and no TDs in 4 games. That while matching up with players like Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, and Chris Godwin. He got beaten by Godwin for 18 yards once, but otherwise shut the Bucs down all game.