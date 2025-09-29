ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Quinyon Mitchell Is Playing Out Of His Mind

Quinyon Mitchell had as good a rookie season as you could hope for. He routinely saw elite WRs in coverage, and he won those matchups nearly every time. But with…

Dylan MacKinnon
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks trash to Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks trash to Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Quinyon Mitchell had as good a rookie season as you could hope for. He routinely saw elite WRs in coverage, and he won those matchups nearly every time. But with rookies, there is always a part of you that needs to see that again. Well, we are 4 games into the season, and so far, he is even better.

On Sunday, he spent most of the game shadowing rookie standout Emeka Egbuka. The two had 22 matchups, and Egbuka was targeted 6 times. He had just 2 catches for 6 yards in those matchups, and all 6 targets came in tight windows. In fact, in 44 total coverage snaps in the game, those 2 catches were the only ones he allowed on 9 total targets.

Quinyon Mitchell Will Lock Down Your Number 1

That is nothing new. In week 3, Mitchell shadowed Davante Adams for most of the game. On 5 targets, he allowed just 2 catches for 12 yards. In week 2, he allowed just 3 catches for 31 yards. And in week 1, the Cowboys targeted him 9 times for 4 catches and 30 yards. That while he switched up between covering George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

Vic Fangio talked about letting Mitchell shadow the other team's WR1 in games. It is something Fangio has not done much in his career. But Mitchell is someone he trusts to do it. They kept him mostly on Pickens in week 1. They switched it up in week 2 because the Chiefs didn't have a WR1. But since then, they kept him on Adams and kept him on Egbuka. The one time Egbuka broke free was when Mitchell was not on him, and he was able to run through 2 safeties in a zone defense.

With Mitchell, the Eagles have a guy they can stick on anyone and feel good about it. There is tons of evidence now they he can stare down the best WRs in the league, and never blink.

Mitchell has met the hype he had coming out of his rookie season, and then some. He has a real case to be the best cornerback in the league. In 4 games, he has not only not allowed a TD, he only allowed 4 first downs.

Oh, and by the way, Cooper Dejean has been fantastic too. He has given up just 107 yards and no TDs in 4 games. That while matching up with players like Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb, and Chris Godwin. He got beaten by Godwin for 18 yards once, but otherwise shut the Bucs down all game.

That is an elite CB duo. It is a massive reason why the Eagles' defense is as good as they are. The Bucs tried to target Quinyon Mitchell. It just did not work for them. Mitchell is too good.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
Eagles // NFL4 Takeaways From The Eagles Close Win Over The BucsDylan MacKinnon
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
Eagles // NFLEagles Survive Second-Half Collapse to Stay UndefeatedBill Colarulo
Eagles Bucs Game: Saquon Barkley after a fake tush push run for a touchdown
Eagles // NFLEagles Hold Off Bucs, Escape Week 4 MeltdownColin Newby
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect