Eagles Offensive Line Is Not Living Up To It’s Reputation

It has been a slight struggle for the Eagles' offense out of the gate. At times, they have looked great. Like in the 1st half vs the Cowboys, 2nd half vs the Rams, and 1st half vs the Bucs. But they have also looked as bad as they have ever looked in a few halves, namely the 1st half vs the Rams and the 2nd half vs the Bucs. New OC Kevin Patullo is shouldering a large portion of that blame. But there is another issue that might be getting a slide. The Eagles usually dominant offensive line.

The Best Unit In The NFL Is Struggling

Last season, there was no better unit in all of Football. They were top 10 in both Pass Block and Run Block Win rate. They led the way for Saquon Barkley, having the most yards before contact in all of Football. And two members of the line made the All-Pro team.

That has not been the case so far this season. As a team, they are 15th in pass block win rate and 22nd in run block win rate. Barkley is averaging just 2 yards before contact, down from 3.8 last year.

Barkley had 46 runs of 10+ yards last year, 17 of 20+ yards, and 10 of 30+. So far through 4 games, he has just 7 10-yard runs, and none longer than 18.

You don't even need the stats. Watch their run game, and you can see that every rushing yard is a struggle. Gone are the easy 10-yard runs where Barkley goes untouched. He is routinely met at, or even behind, the line. Where it seemed like the run game was automatic last season, so far, it feels like they need to grind out every run.

What Is The Problem?

There is only 1 new face on that line. Tyler Steen replaced Mekhi Becton. So is he the problem? Not really. There is always room to improve, but Steen has mostly been fine, and has had some brilliant moments in the first 4 games, including helping spring Barkley for his longest run of the season.

A big part of the problem is actually Landon Dickerson. Just watching him, it is clear he is playing through something. He is playing through a meniscus injury that required surgery, on top of a back injury. The fact that he has stayed out there is admirable, especially considering their depth at OG is weak, but he has not been himself at all.

Barkley averaged over 7 yards per carry when running behind Dickerson last season. He and Mailata formed an elite run-blocking duo. But they have had almost no success running to that side so far. Dickerson lacks the usual force we saw the past few seasons.

Good play calling or no, this offense is not going to work well if they can't run. That was their bread and butter last season. The threat to break a big run play made defenses keep a safety deep, not just to protect from the big pass play, but to prevent the big run play. That type of run was a weapon for them, and it is non-existent so far this season.