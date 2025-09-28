Eagles Survive Second-Half Collapse to Stay Undefeated

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though once again they failed to deliver a complete four-quarter performance. A week ago against the Rams, Philadelphia stumbled through the first half before dominating the second. This time, the script flipped: the Eagles looked unstoppable early before unraveling after halftime.

Coming into the matchup, much of the focus centered on how Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense would handle Todd Bowles’ blitz-heavy defense. In the opening half, the answer was emphatic. Philadelphia piled up over 200 total yards, with Hurts completing 15 of 16 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams delivered as well: Cameron Latu blocked a punt that Sydney Brown returned for a touchdown, while the defense limited Tampa Bay to just 99 total yards and six points. The Eagles carried a 24–6 lead into the locker room, with momentum and the ball to start the third quarter.

The Tale Of Two Halves For The Eagles

But the second half told a very different story. Offensively, Philadelphia was nearly unrecognizable, finishing with negative one yard across the third and fourth quarters. Hurts went 0-for-8 with two sacks, posting -18 net passing yards. Saquon Barkley was bottled up, managing just 25 yards on 12 carries. Over 30 second-half plays, the Eagles averaged a stunning 0.03 yards per snap. Their only points came off a short-field opportunity following a Bucky Irving fumble.

Defensively, the unit surrendered two explosive touchdowns—both breakdowns uncharacteristic of a Vic Fangio system. Rookie safety Drew Mukuba was caught out of position on a 77-yard Baker Mayfield strike to fellow rookie Emeka Egbuka, while Jihaad Campbell lost coverage on a 72-yard touchdown reception by Irving. Still, the defense forced two turnovers—the Buccaneers’ first giveaways of the season—and held Tampa Bay to 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Things To Work On

The Eagles’ offensive concerns remain pressing. Star wideout A.J. Brown was targeted a team-high nine times but finished with just two catches for seven yards. Barkley’s struggles also continue, as his season average has dipped to 3.08 yards per carry after posting 5.8 a year ago.

Yet despite the inconsistency, Philadelphia continues to win. They have now taken 20 of their last 21 games, including 18 straight in which Hurts has started and finished. Central to that success is their ability to protect the football: the Eagles have lost the turnover battle only once in that 21-game span.

Another bright spot is the red zone offense. Philadelphia went a perfect 3-for-3 against a top-five Buccaneers unit, improving to 11-for-11 on the season—the best mark in the NFL.