4 Takeaways From The Eagles Close Win Over The Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 28: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

While the Eagles sweated under the intense Tampa Bay heat, they wanted to make sure those of us at home were sweating too. They took a 24-6 lead into halftime, and it looked like they would sail to a win. Then they looked like a mess for the entire 2nd half, failing to complete a single pass, and the Bucs would end up with the ball in their hands with a chance to tie it in the final minutes of the game.

They won, the way they always do. But it was another game where you are ripping your hair out due to stress for most of the day. But that said, they are 4-0. They will head into October undefeated. So what can we take away from the latest stressful win?

Need A More Complete Game By The Offense

The Eagles scored a TD on every drive in the 1st half vs the Cowboys. They scored just 3 points in the 2nd half and punted on their final 3 drives.

Against the Rams, the Eagles punted on their final 4 drives of the half, with -9 yards. In the second half, they scored TDs on 3 of their last 4 drives.

Now vs the Bucs, they scored on 3 of their 4 drives in the 1st half, with 2 TDs. But then they punted 6 times in the 2nd half, and only scored once on a very short field.

It is a tale of two halves in 3 of their 4 games. They will look unstoppable in one half, and be incapable of moving the ball in the other. So far, it has not hurt them. But you can't survive forever like that. At some point, they have to put teams away.

Eagles Defense Never Breaks

Bend, don't break. The name of the game for the Eagles' defense. They were gassed in the 2nd half. After those 2 broken plays for long Bucs TDs, it looked like the Eagles D might be on empty. The Bucs were suddenly moving the all with relative ease, and eventually made it a 1 score game.

And yet, on the final 3 drives, they got it done. They held the Bucs to a FG, then got a pick in the End Zone, and finally a turnover on downs to seal the win.

It was the same story in weeks 1 through 3. When in doubt, make the other team settle for Fgs. They made the Rams settle for a field goal 6 times. If they let the Rams punch it into the endzone in any of those 6 drives, the Eagles would not be 4-0. But they kept the team in the game in the first half by forcing FGs, and it saved the day at the end of the game, leading to 2 FG blocks.

That is a style of defense that can win you another Super Bowl. It is great to have a game where you shut out the other team. But even when this Eagles D struggles, they can still make big plays.

Run Blocking Has Not Been Good

Last year, no one could touch Saquon Barkley. He regularly ran past the line untouched. It is why he led the entire league in yards before contact. This year, it feels like he never makes it to the line untouched. His yards before contact have been cut in half, and he has to work for every yard he gets.

Some of that is Barkley not having the same burst. But this is also on a unit we thought was above criticism. The O-Line. Their run blocking has left a lot to be desired. The holes Barkley had last year have not been there yet.

A big reason for that, Landon Dickerson does not look like himself. We were ecstatic when we learned the big LG would miss no time. But he has not played well to start the season. The injuries are clearly hampering him. And until he can figure it out or get healthy, running the ball may continue to feel like hard work.

The Team Just Wins

Yes, they need to be better. There are things that need to be imporved. But we saw last year that you should not overreact to bad starts.

At this point last year the Eagles were 2-2, and had scored 86 total points. This year, they are 4-0, and have scored 108 points, 94 on offense. The offense is playing better to start the year than they were last year. Have people forgotten that the Saints held them to just 15 points. Or forgot how ugly the loss to the Bucs was last year?