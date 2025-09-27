This Day in Sports History: September 27

Sports fans have a lot to look forward to in September, with MLB games, the start of the NFL and college football seasons, UFC events, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1 races. Sept. 27 has seen many memorable moments and legendary achievements over the years, and these are some of them.

Among the events of Sept. 27, three athletes stood out: Bobby Jones, Lou Gehrig, and Greg LeMond. Jones was the only player to win golf's Grand Slam in 1930 and co-founded the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. Gehrig's career highlights included a Triple Crown, multiple MVP awards, and six World Series championships. His playing career ended due to ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. LeMond was the first American to win the Tour de France, achieving this prestigious cycling feat three times.