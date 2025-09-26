This Day in Sports History: September 26

Dominant sports in September include MLB, the NFL, college football, UFC, the Ryder Cup, and Formula 1. Sept. 26 has seen many notable moments and stories from sporting legends over the years. Here's a closer look at some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Notable events in sports history on Sept. 26 include:

1861: Tom Morris Sr., also known as Old Tom Morris, won the British Golf Open by four strokes.

Tom Morris Sr., also known as Old Tom Morris, won the British Golf Open by four strokes. 1867: Old Tom Morris won the British Golf Open for the fourth time.

Old Tom Morris won the British Golf Open for the fourth time. 1908: Ed Reulbach became the only pitcher to throw two shutouts in a single doubleheader.

Ed Reulbach became the only pitcher to throw two shutouts in a single doubleheader. 1925: Golfer Walter Hagen won his third PGA Championship.

Golfer Walter Hagen won his third PGA Championship. 1948: The Boston Braves won their first National League Championship since 1914.

The Boston Braves won their first National League Championship since 1914. 1954: Yogi Berra played his only career game at third base.

Yogi Berra played his only career game at third base. 1959: Sam Jones pitched his second no-hitter.

Sam Jones pitched his second no-hitter. 1962: Maury Wills became the first MLB player to steal 100 bases.

Maury Wills became the first MLB player to steal 100 bases. 1965: Sandra Haynie won the LPGA Championship by one stroke.

Sandra Haynie won the LPGA Championship by one stroke. 1973: Wilt Chamberlain signed with the San Diego Conquistadors.

Wilt Chamberlain signed with the San Diego Conquistadors. 1977: The Cleveland Browns played in their first overtime game and beat the Patriots 30-27.

The Cleveland Browns played in their first overtime game and beat the Patriots 30-27. 1981: Nolan Ryan pitched the fifth no-hitter of his career.

Nolan Ryan pitched the fifth no-hitter of his career. 1983: Bob Forsch pitched his second career no-hitter.

Bob Forsch pitched his second career no-hitter. 1987: Benito Santiago extended his hitting streak to 28 games, setting a new MLB record for rookies.

Benito Santiago extended his hitting streak to 28 games, setting a new MLB record for rookies. 1992: Jimmy Connors beat Martina Navratilova in a tennis tournament.

Jimmy Connors beat Martina Navratilova in a tennis tournament. 1993: The Indians won their last MLB game at Cleveland Stadium.

The Indians won their last MLB game at Cleveland Stadium. 1993: Alain Prost finished second in the Portuguese Grand Prix and clinched his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship.

Alain Prost finished second in the Portuguese Grand Prix and clinched his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship. 1993: The United States won the Ryder Cup golf tournament.

The United States won the Ryder Cup golf tournament. 1996: Barry Bonds became the second MLB player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season.

Barry Bonds became the second MLB player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season. 1997: Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 56th home run of the season.

Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 56th home run of the season. 2004: Ed Whitlock became the first person over the age of 70 to complete a marathon in under three hours. He was 73 years old, and his time was 2:54.48.

Ed Whitlock became the first person over the age of 70 to complete a marathon in under three hours. He was 73 years old, and his time was 2:54.48. 2006: Chris Sharma made the first ascent of Es Pontas, a deep water solo on a sea-arch in Mallorca.

Chris Sharma made the first ascent of Es Pontas, a deep water solo on a sea-arch in Mallorca. 2021: Team Europe secured their fourth straight Laver Cup title in men's tennis.

Team Europe secured their fourth straight Laver Cup title in men's tennis. 2021: The United States beat Team Europe and regained the Ryder Cup golf title.

The United States beat Team Europe and regained the Ryder Cup golf title. 2024: The A's won their final game in Oakland before moving to play baseball in Las Vegas.

Three athletes who stood out on Sept. 26 were Old Tom Morris, Nolan Ryan, and Ed Whitlock.