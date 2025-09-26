Philadelphia Union vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 14th-place Eagles of DC United have become one of Major League Soccer's most interesting spoilers in September. DC went unbeaten in four games before giving Inter Miami a run for its money last week. Can the Philadelphia Union put that narrative to bed and take another step toward a Supporters Shield trophy? We'll find out when the Union visits the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

Philadelphia does not hold its fate in its hands in the Supporters Shield race. Inter Miami has emerged as a threat to lift early fall's hardware if the Herons win out, thanks to Messi's renewed health and scoring touch over the last three rounds. But if the Union win their last three, their chances will be stellar.

Spread

Philadelphia Union -1 (+230)

DC United +1 (-118)

Moneyline

Philadelphia Union -108

DC United +265

Draw +265

Total

Over 2.75 (-115)

Under 2.75 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Trends

Philadelphia has lost in three of its last four road appearances.

DC United has drawn three of its last five matches by 1-1 final scores.

Philadelphia has five wins and three draws in its last eight games versus DC.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

None

DC United

Forward Dominique Badji is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Forward Randall Leal is questionable with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predictions and Picks

DC United is making more organizational changes, bringing in Erkut Sogut as the club's director of soccer operations on the fall solstice after making Rene Weller the new head coach this summer. It may have hurt DC's bid to spoil Inter Miami when former DC footballer Mateusz Klich began talking to reporters about how bad he thinks Miami's team structure is last week. Miami was “structured” enough to win 3-2.

Philadelphia is getting a boost on the back line with goalkeeper Andre Blake's return. Blake led the Union to a clean-sheet win over the New England Revolution last weekend. “It was reassuring to have Blake back between the posts,” recapped Chris Turk of The Philly Soccer Page.