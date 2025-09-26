Philadelphia Union vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total
The 14th-place Eagles of DC United have become one of Major League Soccer’s most interesting spoilers in September. DC went unbeaten in four games before giving Inter Miami a run…
The 14th-place Eagles of DC United have become one of Major League Soccer's most interesting spoilers in September. DC went unbeaten in four games before giving Inter Miami a run for its money last week. Can the Philadelphia Union put that narrative to bed and take another step toward a Supporters Shield trophy? We'll find out when the Union visits the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.
Philadelphia does not hold its fate in its hands in the Supporters Shield race. Inter Miami has emerged as a threat to lift early fall's hardware if the Herons win out, thanks to Messi's renewed health and scoring touch over the last three rounds. But if the Union win their last three, their chances will be stellar.
Spread
- Philadelphia Union -1 (+230)
- DC United +1 (-118)
Moneyline
- Philadelphia Union -108
- DC United +265
- Draw +265
Total
- Over 2.75 (-115)
- Under 2.75 (-105)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has lost in three of its last four road appearances.
- DC United has drawn three of its last five matches by 1-1 final scores.
- Philadelphia has five wins and three draws in its last eight games versus DC.
Philadelphia Union vs DC United Injury Reports
Philadelphia Union
- None
DC United
- Forward Dominique Badji is out with a thigh injury.
- Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.
- Forward Randall Leal is questionable with a leg injury.
Philadelphia Union vs DC United Predictions and Picks
DC United is making more organizational changes, bringing in Erkut Sogut as the club's director of soccer operations on the fall solstice after making Rene Weller the new head coach this summer. It may have hurt DC's bid to spoil Inter Miami when former DC footballer Mateusz Klich began talking to reporters about how bad he thinks Miami's team structure is last week. Miami was “structured” enough to win 3-2.
Philadelphia is getting a boost on the back line with goalkeeper Andre Blake's return. Blake led the Union to a clean-sheet win over the New England Revolution last weekend. “It was reassuring to have Blake back between the posts,” recapped Chris Turk of The Philly Soccer Page.
Like the Pittsburgh Pirates and other last-place spoilers of the sports world, DC United's stretch of good form isn't destined to last until the end of the season. Pick the Union to snag a critical road victory.