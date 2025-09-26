Oregon vs Penn State: Odds, Spread, and Total

The #6 Oregon Ducks hope to upset the #3 Penn State Nittany Lions on the road this Saturday.

The Ducks are 4-0 and tied for first in the Big Ten standings. Oregon's victories have all been lopsided, and they recently defeated longtime rival Oregon State 41-7. The game was knotted at seven after one quarter of play, then the Ducks shut out the Beavers the rest of the way. Oregon had 585 yards of total offense and nearly 300 yards of rushing offense. The running defense performed admirably, and they won the time of possession. Quarterback Dante Moore completed 21 of 31 throws for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 and tied for second in the Big Ten rankings. Like the Ducks, all of their victories have been massive blowouts. Penn State just defeated Villanova 52-6. The game was decided by halftime, and the Nittany Lions' defense held strong into the fourth quarter. The offense generated 465 yards of total offense and performed well on third downs. The passing and rushing games produced roughly equal amounts. Penn State narrowly lost in time of possession and won the turnover battle two to one. Quarterback Drew Allar completed 16 of 29 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Spread

Oregon +3.5 (-108)

Penn State -3.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Oregon +161

Penn State -175

Total

OVER 53 (-110)

UNDER 53 (-109)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oregon vs Penn State Betting Trends

Oregon is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Oregon's last seven games.

Oregon is 18-1 SU in its last 19 games.

Penn State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Penn State's last 10 games.

Penn State is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games.

Oregon vs Penn State Injury Reports

Oregon Ducks

Noah Whittington, RB - Questionable

Dillon Gresham, WR - Questionable

Dylan Williams, LB - Questionable

Vander Ploog, TE - Questionable

Austin Novosad, QB - Questionable

Sione Laulea, DB - Questionable

Theran Johnson, DB - Questionable

Evan Stewart, WR - Out

Trey McNutt, DB - Out

Justius Lowe, WR - Out

Dorian Brew, DL - Out

Brayden Platt, - Out

Bryce Boulton, OG - Out

Jack Ressler, WR - Out

Penn State Nittany Lions

Mylachi Williams, DE - Questionable

Mason Robinson, DE - Questionable

Max Granville, DE - Out

Kaden Saunders, WR - Out

Josiah Brown, WR - Out

Oregon vs Penn State Predictions and Picks

Oregon is ranked 37th in passing yards, 10th in rushing yards, eighth in total points scored, and ninth in points allowed. The Ducks' offense has been averaging 50.8 points per game, with Moore completing 74% of his passes. The rushing game averages more than 255 yards a game, and they will put Penn State's rushing defense to the test. The Oregon defense allows 10 points per game and has a strong passing defense.

Penn State ranks 59th in passing yards, 44th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and third in points allowed. The Nittany Lions' offense has averaged 44 points per game. Allar has struggled in important games, going 5-7 versus top-25 opponents. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton will be crucial to Penn State's offensive success. The defense is allowing 5.5 points per game and boasts an excellent defensive line. The secondary is also above average.

Best Bet: Penn State Spread