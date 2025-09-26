Minnesota Twins vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Twins will look to continue their recent winning ways when they open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday. These teams are in drastically different positions, with the Twins having been long eliminated from postseason contention, while the Phillies have clinched the NL East, essentially securing the second seed in the National League in the process.

This season did not go the way the Twins were expecting. A fire sale at the deadline signalled the white flag from a team that was expected to contend for a playoff spot, leaving the season sorely lacking in bright spots. One of the few positives has been the performance of pitcher Joe Ryan. Through 30 appearances, 29 of which were starts, Ryan has a 3.47 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, some of the best numbers on the team. He is one of the few pitchers on the roster who consistently gives the Twins a chance to win.

Few people would have predicted Ryan to have a better season than Phillies starter Aaron Nola, but an injury-marred campaign has left Nola looking to reclaim his past form. The righty has only made 16 starts this season, and the results have been quite bad, with his ERA sitting at 6.46 to pair with a 1.45 WHIP. The Twins present a good opportunity for Nola to get back on track thanks to their mediocre offense.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-151)

Phillies -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Twins +134

Phillies -146

Totals

Over 8.5 (+103)

Under 8.5 (-116)

The above data was collected on Sept. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Twins are 74-85 ATS this season.

The Twins are 45-33 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 34-32-2 in games following a Minnesota victory.

The Phillies are 84-75 ATS this year.

The Phillies are 40-38 ATS when they play at home.

The over is 32-18-4 when Philadelphia plays an American League opponent.

Twins vs Phillies Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Anthony Misiewicz, RP - Out.

Justin Topa, RP - Out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner, SS - Out.

Max Kepler, RF - Out.

Jose Alvarado, RP - Out.

Jordan Romano, RP - Out.

Twins vs Phillies Predictions and Picks